Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to take care of each other and our own health. March is sleep awareness month and sleep is a beautiful thing so why not celebrate it? How well do you sleep? Do you feel rested after a night of sleep? Sleep doesn’t get enough credit these days. We as a society are busy. We push sleep aside to get work done, play on electronics and binge watch TV. Sleep should be considered just as important as eating to live.



What are some of the wonderful things that happen during sleep? The brain is an amazing muscle. During the day it is busy making sure you know how to do everyday tasks while also learning new things. While you sleep the brain cleans and organizes itself. Wouldn’t it be nice if your house did that while you slept? A fluid called cerebral spinal fluid is able to go into the nooks and crannies of the brain and clean off built up plaque and toxins. If you don’t sleep well the plaque will build up causing aging diseases such as Alzheimer’s.



Not only do your brain cells get a good scrubbing but also memories and things you learned throughout the day get organized. Your brain will get rid of things you no longer find important and sort thru the information you do. If you are not sleeping well you may find you do not remember things and have a hard time with new information.



Sleeping allows us to wake up with a clean slate the next day. If you are not sleeping well it is important to find out why. Lack of sleep can lead to other health concerns. Think of all the cleaning that can be going on and you don’t even have to lift a finger!



Pay close attention to habits you may be doing that affect your sleep.



Here are a few habits a lot of us are following that will help improve our sleep:



• Keep your bedroom dark and cool



• Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day



• Turn off electronics 20 minutes before bed



• Exercise 30-40 minutes 3-4 times a week



• Do not drink caffeine after 5 p.m.



• Avoid alcohol and nicotine close to bedtime If you make these small changes and are still having trouble sleeping you may want to see your health-care provider. You may be suffering from a sleep condition that is causing your restless nights and other health issues.



As one example, you may have heard or seen information about sleep apnea but do you know what it is? A great thing about sleep is that we relax. For some people the soft tissue in the back of the throat relaxes also, sometimes a little too much. This can cause snoring, gasping and breathing to be stopped all together. The collapse of the airway does not allow air to come in or out. Although the interruption of breathing is short it causes a lot of stress on the body. Sleep apnea can happen in any age, sex and body shape.



Some people do not have someone to tell them they snore or stop breathing during the night and they are asleep so how would they know? There are other signs you can look for that may cause concern to go see your health care provider such as:



• Morning headaches



• Waking up through the night



• High blood pressure



• Irregular heart beat



• Feeling tired even after a night of sleep



• Dry mouth in the morning



• Weight gain



How would you be treated for this sleep condition? CPAP is a common treatment, this is a machine that is worn throughout the night. A mask is worn and air is delivered into the throat to keep the tissue from relaxing down and closing off the airway. Sleep apnea is worse when lying flat on your back. Lay on your side and place a pillow behind your back so you do not roll on to your back. There are other options that your health care provider can go over with you. If you feel you may have sleep apnea you should take it seriously. It could be affecting your health and your life.



Most sleep issues are preventable or treatable. So do yourself a favor, take care of yourself by taking care of your sleep. Celebrate life today by getting a good night’s sleep.



Tara Dodd, RRT, RPSGT, CCSH, is a registered respiratory therapist.