The first known cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Belmont County, according to the Belmont County Health Department.



The two cases are a man and woman who went to a conference in Washington DC. The couple contacted the Belmont County Health Department after they heard of a positive case in Cuyahoga County. The couple then went to The Belmont County Health Department to get tested and was swabbed outside the building.



Belmont County Health Officials provided the swab on March 11 and had the results confirmed late March 12. Health officials said results can take over 8 hours to return.



The man and woman are currently being quarantined together in their home and they have not been hospitalized.



The Belmont County Health Department are in contact with the couple twice a day to check on the patients. The couple cannot currently receive visitors.