The Portage County Senior Center’s monthly Lunch & Learn event will be held at 11 a.m. March 26. This month’s topic will cover an array of things related to elder law. Power of attorney, living wills and the Medicaid spend-down, are just a few of the topics to be covered courtesy of Koewler Law Firm. Aurora Manor is sponsoring the lunch for all who attend.



For more information or to sign-up, the Senior Center can be reached at 330-297-3456. The Portage County Senior Center is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna and is open to all seniors aged 60 and up.