MARCH 13, 1960



King and Queen of Guernsey County Sesqui Celebration are James Long and Mary Ethel Mason.



MARCH 13, 1970



Anderson's Dairy Queen, 320 Dewey Avenue, opens for the season.



MARCH 13, 1980



Philip Caldwell, graduate of Muskingum College and a member of the college's board of trustees, is named chairman and chief executive officer for Ford Motor Co.



MARCH 13, 1990



Heather and Jack Beauchamp of Salt O' Thee Earth Pottery, Guernsey County, will exhibit pottery at the third annual Springtime in the Country Art and Craft Show at the Strongville Holiday Inn.



MARCH 13, 2000



Tina Adams, formerly of Lore City and a graduate of Meadowbrook High School, has been named as a new director of the Marietta Chamber of Commerce.