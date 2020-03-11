Marlene Ada Butts, 82, of the Ozark Community, near Beallsville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Arbors at Woodsfield.



She was born July 28, 1937, near New Castle, a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Phillips Ward.



Marlene was a member of the Ozark Church of Christ and she was a retired employee of the US Postal Service having worked in the Beallsville Post Office for several years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Tom" Butts and a brother, Donald Ward.



Marlene is survived by her twin brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Betty Ward of Beallsville; Paula, Steven, and Trisha Eikleberry of Woodsfield; Tracy, Shane, and Piper Bondy of Malaga; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation was held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Harper Funeral Home, Beallsville, where funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Burial followed in Ozark Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.harperfh.net