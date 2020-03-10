100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Mrs. Robert Mellor, the mother of eight children living on Patterson Street, invented a safety envelope of a perculiar construction that was described as inetrlocking. The envelope required no mucilage to seal it yet could be closed by a child and could not be opened by anyone without tearing it. Mellor claimed she had visioned the envelope in a dream and described it to her husband, a draftsman by trade, who set about creating such an envelope and found that it worked to perfection just as his wife had described it. The envelope took no more paper to construct than an ordinary envelope. A model of the envelope was being forwarded to the patent office in Washington, D.C.



— Harry L. Shaw was being charged with murder after he killed his estranged wife, Lena, by shooting her in the courtroom of Justice H.M. Loop in Salem. The bullet entered the woman’s back as she walked across the courtroom, piercing her heart and killing her instantly. The Shaws, who had resided in Leetonia, were separated for some time. Mr. Shaw had relocated to Youngstown where he was a dispatcher for a railroad and Mrs. Shaw had taken up work as a domestic in the home of Mary Murphy on Depot Street in Salem. The day before the shooting, Mr. Shaw had swore out a warrant for his wife’s arrest, charging her with the crime of fornication. At the same time, he caused the arrest of Charles Heim, of Leetonia, charging him with undue intimacy with his wife. Mr. Shaw was in the courtroom when his wife arrived. Soon after she entered and before the case could be called, he pulled the revolver from his pocket and fired the shot that ended her life.



— E.J. Keiffer, a Mount Union student, was elected to the cabinet of the Northern Ohio Student Volunteer Union, which included 15 member institutions. Keiffer was elected as deputation chairman, largely on the merits of his work in that capacity at Mount Union after turning in one of the best reports for deputation work during the annual convention at Oberlin College.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Pfc. Ross Carlisle, 25, became the first Beechwood man to give his life in the war when he was killed in action Feb. 24 in France while serving with the infantry of the Seventh Army. Born in Alliance on July 13, 1919, he was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Carlisle. He was survived by his wife, Ada (Grimes) Carlisle; a brother, Don Carlisle; and two sisters, Mrs. Wilda Davidson and Mrs. Harold Detchon. He was a member of the Beechwood United Brethren Church and had been an employee of the Transue and Williams Steel Forging Corp.



— Alliance’s Harold W. DeViese had been promoted to sergeant while serving with the 35th Infantry Division in Germany. He was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained on Thanksgiving Day and also held the Infantryman Combat Badge.



— Alliance’s Harry Steele had been advanced to the rank of corporal.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Dr. Craig George, associated with the Alliance Eye and Ear Clinic, was elected president of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce. George, a graduate of Mount Union who was active in leadership roles with the Boy Scouts, was to succeed Francis Henry.



— Mount Union students Mike McCarthy, Jerry Kuceyeski and Daun Yeagley as well as Mount Union graduate John Barrick, a graduate student at Toledo, had returned from Virginia Beach, where they photographed the solar eclipse. The group used five cameras to help document the phenomenon, snapping about 150 photos, of which one was reprinted in The Review. Guided by James Rodman, Ph.D., physics and astronomy professor at Mount Union, the purpose of the expedition was to conduct a photographic study of the inner and outer corona (the gaseous outer part of the sun’s atmosphere). The outer corona can be observed best during an eclipse and the inner corona can be seen only during an eclipse.



25 YEARS AGO (1995)



— East Canton High School Principal John McIntosh was ordered by Superintendent George McGuire to clean out his desk and work the remainder of the year from home. A large public outcry followed the announcement from both students and parents for the popular McIntosh, who had worked in the Marlington district for 21 years before going to East Canton to take the principal’s job in 1987.