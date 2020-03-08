Noble County



Sheriff’s Office



Wednesday, March 4



9:27 a.m., well being check for a motorist, Wolf Run Road.



9:12 a.m., possible impaired driver, Wolf Run Road.



7:26 a.m., tree down on roadway, Lawrence Davis Road.



7:07 a.m., deer struck by a vehicle, Frostyville Road.



5:01 a.m., fallen tree on roadway, Sarahsville Road.



12:10 a.m., suspicious noises, East Union Lane, Sarahsville.



Tuesday, March 3



9:48 p.m., tree down on roadway, Batesville Road.



8:47 p.m., multiple reports of a suspicious truck, Rayner Road.



7:17 p.m., wanted male, Outpost Road.



6:25 p.m., well being check for a male, Bells Church Lane, Caldwell.



6:05 p.m., elderly male fell from his vehicle, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:54 p.m., speed violation in a school zone, Seneca Lake Road. Warning.



2:32 p.m., cow at-large, Rutherford Road.



1:20 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



12:52 p.m., motorist suffering chest pains, Interstate 77; Washington County Sheriff’s Office.



10:32 a.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.



10:05 a.m., assisted other agency, Frostyville Road.



7:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle near caller’s driveway, Brown Road.



6:06 a.m., ill female, 57, extremely weak, Rich Valley Road; United Ambulance.



Monday, March 2



9:51 p.m., well being check for a female after she reported smoke odor inside the home, Frostyville Road.



9:09 p.m., lighted lights violations, Marietta Road. Warning.



7:39 p.m., stove on fire, Planing Mill Road; Caldwell FD.



6:53 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



4:06 p.m., female, 33, heaviness in chest, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



1:05 p.m., ill person, Bridge Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



12:20 p.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road; United and deputies.



11:59 a.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



11:34 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Sue Lin Road.



10:36 a.m., suspicious item found in a yard, Marietta Road.



10:04 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:49 a.m., landowner causing problems for utility company, Paul Wells Road.



Sunday, March 1



11:59 p.m., traffic stop with consent search, Interstate 77.



10:10 p.m., possible prowler, Archibald Road.



9:51 p.m., horses at-large on roadway, Sarahsville Road.



5:55 p.m., two prowlers outside a residence, Wargo Road.



5:42 p.m., reckless four-wheeler rider, Walnut Street, Coal Ridge.



4:39 p.m., brush fire, McConnelsville Road; Caldwell FD.



4:32 p.m., breaking and entering, Mitchell Road.



3:19 p.m., assisted highway patrol during a crash investigation, Roy Miles Road.



2:45 p.m., alarm activation, Fairground Road. False alarm.



2:16 p.m., male possibly suffering a stroke, High Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



7:32 a.m., vehicle struck six trees in caller’s yard, Wargo Road.



6:46 a.m., medical alarm, Frazier Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance. False alarm.



4:42 a.m., medical transport for a female, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:49 a.m., assistance requested for a female dropped by a Uber driver at the wrong address, Curtis Ridge Road.



12:20 a.m., resident with chest pains, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Saturday, March 29



11:50 p.m., marked lanes violation. Warning.



10:33 p.m., possible underage consumption and drivers doing burnouts at a loud party, Walnut Street, Caldwell.



9:27 p.m., hit-skip accident at a business, Fairground Road.



8:26 p.m., male, 40, lightheaded and dizzy, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:14 p.m., ill female unable to swallow, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



5:52 p.m., male having difficulty breathing, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



5:30 p.m., suspicious male near mailboxes at an apartment building, Devolld Cemetery Lane, Caldwell.



4:13 p.m., well being check for an elderly woman, Willey Avenue, Caldwell.



1:05 p.m., vehicle parked along roadway, McConnelsville Road.



11:37 a.m., dog on the highway, Interstate 77.



11:18 a.m., truck blocking roadway, Stottsberry Road.



10:44 a.m., theft complaint, West Hills Lane, Caldwell.



10:34 a.m., truck parked along roadway, Woodsfield Road.



10:12 a.m., well being check for an elderly male pedestrian, Woodsfield Road.



9:50 a.m., well being check for a male, Short Avenue, Caldwell.



9:42 a.m., reckless driver, I-77; highway patrol and deputy.



1:58 a.m., traffic stop with a probable cause search, Spruce Street, Caldwell. Marijuana and paraphernalia confiscated.



12:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle in caller’s driveway, Nighthawk Road.



12:24 a.m., male with pain in his arm and difficulty breathing, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Friday, Feb. 28



11:09 p.m., male stopped breathing, Zep East Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



4:26 p.m., commercial fire alarm, Sunset Road. False alarm.



4:21 p.m., forgery complaint, Glendale Road.



11:21 a.m., assisted Guernsey County deputies with a search for a wanted female, Opossum Run Road.



10:49 a.m., tractor-trailer stopped close to the roadway, Marietta Road.



10:16 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:46 a.m., well being check for a female, Thompson Road.



7:15 a.m., motorist flagged down a deputy, Interstate 77.



7:07 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Interstate 77.



4:36 a.m., suspicious male in a yard screaming and yelling, Detroit Lane; United and deputy.



1:17 a.m., reckless driver doing donuts in a parking lot, West Street, Caldwell.



12:03 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.



Thursday, Feb. 27



11:28 p.m., suspicious footprints outside a residence, Parrish Ridge Road.



11:15 p.m., motorist slid off the roadway, Woodland Court, Caldwell.



10:40 p.m., vehicle over a hill, Hillcrest Lane, Caldwell.



9:58 p.m., residential alarm, Lashley Road. False alarm.



5:48 p.m., truck tires on highway ramp, Interstate 77.



4:32 p.m., girl, 11, unruly behavior, South Main Street, Belle Valley.



3:28 p.m., dog possibly shot by people shooting guns, Woodsfield Road.



3:04 p.m., suspicious truck, Stottsberry Road.



1:39 p.m., ill person, Rutherford Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



1:29 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



12:36 p.m., emergency message, Railroad Street, Caldwell.



12:21 p.m., garage door alarm, Noble Cottage Lane, Caldwell.



11:09 a.m., two suspicious males on a four-wheeler with a camera parked at caller’s gate, Hunkadora Road.