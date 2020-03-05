COLUMBUS — Maple syrup — everyone’s favorite pancake and waffle topping — is being celebrated at several Ohio state parks this month, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft.



Warmer days and chilly nights are the ideal conditions to get sap flowing through Ohio’s maple trees. Visit one of these festivals to learn how maple syrup is made and sample local maple products:



• Malabar Farm State Park in Richland County will host its 44th annual Maple Syrup Festival from noon to 4 p.m. the weekends of March 7-8 and March 14-15. Visitors can take horse-drawn wagon rides to the sugar camp, witness live historical demonstrations, and enjoy food and maple products for sale. Donations will be accepted for the wagon rides.



• Hueston Woods in Preble and Butler counties will host its annual Maple Syrup Festival from noon to 4 p.m. the weekends of Mar. 7-8 and Mar. 14-15. Visitors can begin with a hay ride at the beach, then enjoy a hike through the "Big Woods," part of Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve, where visitors will learn how sap becomes syrup.



• Indian Lake in Logan County will host its 34th annual Maple Syrup Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. Visitors can start the day with a pancake and sausage breakfast ($7 for adults and $4 for children under 8 years of age), take a wagon ride, see syrup production demonstrations as well as living history displays.



To find a maple syrup producer or local maple products available in your area visit www.OhioProud.org.