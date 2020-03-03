100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Gladys Johnson, reported as having run away from the home of J.N. Wilson by escaping through a cellar window, said she did not escape by that means but pushed her clothes through the window and walked out the front door and across the street where she had resided since.



— Alliance’s Fred Huth was sentenced from one to seven years in the state penitentiary for the theft of 72 cases of liquor from the home of his brother, M.E. Huth. Fred Huth had been staying in his brother’s home and when left alone, had procured an automobile and taken the liquor, valued at $7,000, from the cellar.



— Henry Cook, the oldest resident of Alliance, died at the age of 92. Born in Wellersburg, Pennsylvania, he moved to Ohio in 1871, residing on his farm south of Alliance for a number of years.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— It was noted that crew of 30 women, described as having an average height of just over 5 feet and who "weigh less than your kid sister," were operating the cranes at the two Babcock and Wilcox plants in Alliance. They were known as "Angels on Wheels."



— Robert H. Wendt, 33, vice president in charge of engineering at the Taylorcraft Aviation Corporation, was named a member of the National Aircraft Standards Committee.



— Capt. Theodore Baumann was awarded the Air Medal while serving as a combat pilot on a B-25 bomber in the Mediterranean.



— Homer E. Anderson, a former city and state highway department engineer from Alliance, was advanced to the rank of lieutenant colonel and was in command of the 1199th Engineers base depot in England.



— Sebring’s Pvt. Arthur W. Moore received his aerial gunner’s wings at Tyndall Field, Florida.



— Sebring’s Pvt. Gordon A. Dawson was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s badge.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Thanks to the efforts of Alliance firefighter Eugene Drummond and retired firefighter Lawrence Raft, a dog suffering smoke inhalation was saved at the scene of a fire of an undetermined origin that caused $2,500 in damages to the home of Robert DeYarmon in the 200 block of East High Street. A picture that ran with the article noted that the scene brought back memories of a December 1965 Review picture that attracted national attention to Ranft’s efforts to revive a dog at a fire that claimed the life of Mrs. Harry Lisle at a home in the 1800 block of Beechwood Avenue. Ranft, who often visited the firehouse after his retirement, said he received congratulatory letters from all over America when the1965 picture was published.



— Joseph A. Barnhouse, 37, was named captain on the Alliance Police Department. Barnhouse, a resident of the 200 block of East Carol Street, joined the department in 1956. His father, A.M. Barnhouse, retired from the department with the rank of captain in 1967 after 38 years of service.



— Mary Connor was to begin duties as clerk of the West Branch Board of Education.



— Jean Paquelet, a resident of Louisville, was named the St. Thomas Aquinas 1970 Betty Crocker American Homemaker of Tomorrow.