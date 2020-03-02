LOUDONVILLE — Cassie Griffin, a newcomer to the Mohican area, recently returned home from her third mission trip to the tiny Central American country of Belize.



"The trips are organized by my uncle, Dave Rankin, and his church, the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, near Dayton," said Griffin, who is married to Loudonville native Travis Griffin and moved back into his home area a year ago.



"Fifteen years ago, before Trav and I were married, Uncle Dave, knowing I had a deep curiosity of the world, invited me to accompany him on a mission trip to the tiny town of San Narciso, Belize. Dave had been making trips to the village for years, and this year made his 31st visit to the country, and 15th mission trip.



"Belize is very much a third world country, and is the smallest (8,867 square miles) and least populous of the countries in Central America (slightly over 400,000 people), and when I went there the first time, in 2005, we found the homes in San Narciso cobbled together with whatever people could find to build with. We spent the first visit helping the natives build new homes with wood or a stucco-cinder block combination, preferred because it was more hurricane proof.



"We also did transcriptions of interviews with members of the dying Northern Mayo population in the area, with Uncle Dave interviewing the natives, and me transcribing them. Our work was later put on the internet.



"The village of San Narciso had been adopted as a missionary project by the Lewisburg UMC," Griffin continued.



"They send mission teams there most years, and my uncle has gone virtually every year" she said. "The first year I went about 20 persons were involved on the mission team. The past two years, there were only about five."



Griffin said she didn't make trips between her first and second visit "because Travis and I were just married, and then because of work conflicts.



"When we moved up here, and I was not working, I found I had time to go again," she said. "I will go back again next year."



Each of her mission trips took 15 days, flying from Columbus to Houston and then to Belize City, the largest city in Belize.



"My uncle and I were there for 15 days, but most of the others only for 10," Griffin said. "A local woman, Julia Avilez, would cook for the group, and when we arrived she gave us a grocery list for the menus for our trip, and my uncle and I would shop at local groceries and farmers markets to get our food, while we also bought paint, brushes and other painting and building supplies for the work we did on the mission. We bought it all at once so we could concentrate on working while we were there, with funds all coming from the mission budget at Lewisburg."



She said this trip included some tragedy, as the house mother for her three visits had a heart attack and died while they were there this year.



"In addition to working with the people, we conduct devotions each day," she said.



"While we worked, hard at times, the primary objective of our mission was to foster good relations with the people in the village," she said. "We have found the people of San Narciso loving, generous and God centric. I will go back again."



Griffin grew up on a farm outside of Chillicothe, and later her family moved to Pickerington. She attended Ohio State, earning a degree in consumer and textile sciences, and served as a buyer in the fashion industry for 12 years, including stints with Big Lots and Zulily, and later as a designer, of lingerie, for a smaller company.



"We found no clothing suppliers that made the kind of lingerie we wanted, so I designed it on my own," she said. "It was a very fun, exciting experience."



She also worked as an office manager for a home health-care provider in the Columbus area. When she and Travis moved back to Loudonville, she decided not to work for a while. She is taking classes now to become a certified instructor for Kundalini yoga, "yoga of awareness," she said. "When I become certified, I hope to teach Kundalini classes here," she said.



Griffin said she was raised Roman Catholic, but after she took her mission trip, she became a Methodist, and a member of the Linworth Methodist Church near her former home in Dublin. She is now attending the Loudonville United Methodist Church.



She said she and Travis, yearning to be back in the country after living for more than a decade in the Dublin area, began looking for a home in the Loudonville area four years ago.



"It seemed like as soon as we found a home we liked, it was sold, and we feel very fortunate to have found the home we finally bought in February of last year.



Husband Travis is an implementation analyst for a health-care company in Columbus, and does virtually all of his work at home.



She lists as hobbies shooting, but admits, "I don't hunt," sewing and the arts, primarily drawing and painting.



"We love living up here," she said. "We have found the people here very friendly. It's nice to go into a store were people say hello to you. The people here are very welcoming."