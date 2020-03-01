Address: 1131 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge, OH 43725



Telephone: 740-439-1050



Number of employees: 130



Give us a brief rundown of your accomplishments over the last 10 years. The city is proud of the amount of progress we have experienced over the past decade. Major achievements and milestones were realized in every city department, as well as our partnering relationships with community agencies such as CIC, Port Authority, county commissioners, Cambridge Main Street, CDC, VCB, townships and others.



By department these are some of the major accomplishments we have achieved over the past 10 years:



Safety Director — Completed update of internet and telephone operation and equipment for the city. Updated camera systems and alarms for city office buildings. Renovation of the former Huntington Bank building — Phase 1 of the project that now houses the Cambridge Police Department, and will house the City offices currently located at 1131 Steubenville Ave. Phase 2 includes renovation of the Ellis Building that will be reconnected to the former bank building to form the city administration complex. Completion is in line with the mid-March 2020 timeline so that all offices will be relocated then.



Police Department — Establishment of the Citizens Police Academy. Implementation of the MARCS Radio System. Moving to its new location at 814 Wheeling Ave. in downtown Cambridge.



Fire Department — Replaced older fire apparatus valued at $1.4 million, which was paid in full in 2019 and includes Tanker 1 and Ladder 4. Received Assistance to Firefighter Grant which replaced outdated hose and self-contained breathing apparatus. Developed a strategic plan, forecasting three, five and 10 years into future of the department. Updated all current policy manuals for department members.



Engineering — Streets. Downtown Streetscape Project with new decorative lighting and traffic signals, stamp sidewalks, replacement of sidewalks and curbs and resurfaced street. Oakland Boulevard reconstruction with a widened street, replaced storm sewer, full-depth cement stabilization, sidewalk and curb replacement and road resurfacing. Safe Routes to School Program: 100% of funding to replace 4.85 miles of 5-foot sidewalk near city schools. The Jefferson Avenue corridor with sidewalks and streets. The Wastewater Improvement Project including construction of a new administration/maintenance facility at sewer plant, and replacing screen and clarifier equipment. Woodlawn/Campbell Avenue Road Reconstruction by widening Woodlawn and Campbell avenues, storm sewer replacement, sidewalk & curb replacement, and road resurfacing.



Economic & Community Development — CHIP grants: 45 full home rehabilitations completed, 97 home repair projects completed, 14 down payment assistance projects, 19 rental rehabilitation projects, and five Habitat for Humanity projects after receiving $3.3 million in CHIP grants. Two Downtown Revitalization grants assisted 44 building owners with repairs, 3,200 linear feet of Wheeling Avenue paving after receiving a $600,000 grant. Demolition grants (one NSP and two grants) and a Moving Ohio Forward allocation grant for $476,000 to assist with 39 structure demolitions. Director Kim Haught helped establish the Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corp. and received $185,000 OHFA grant to assist with 18 demolitions throughout the county.



Code Enforcement — Continued oversight of Vacant Property Registration and Rental Registration programs; garage demo program and demolitions; worked more extensively with the police department, fire department and municipal court to provide expanded inspections, deal with rehabilitation or demolition of fire damaged structures and evictions. Expanded use of community service workers for mowing and clean-up with the help of the municipal court. Instrumental in the establishment of the Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation. Served as treasurer of the organization and assisted with purchase of properties and demolitions. Facilitated purchase and sale of city properties, so that they can be rehabilitated and increase property values.



Cemetery — New 1,188 feet of black vinyl fencing separating the park from the cemetery. New fence with gates and columns along Eight Street Road. Moved Guernsey County Fallen Soldiers Memorial to cemetery. New Columbarium constructed to add 120 niches for cremations. New archway constructed at the North 10th Street entrance. Planted over 100 new trees, and removed dead or dying trees. Logged city forest to make room for expansion. New roof installed on the office, garage and the old mausoleum. Purchased 40-foot by 70-foot building for equipment and vehicle storage.



Park — New handicapped restrooms for men and women at McFarland Stadium. Challenger restroom providing handicapped accessibility for Little League & softball complex. Cosmetic and mechanical renovation of city pool. New lighting at McFarland Stadium and Don Coss Field. Sidewalks and trees expanded and replaced.



Utilities — The city offers on-line bill pay at cambridgeoh.org, and accepts credit and debit cards for payment. Customer statements now show a variety of info including average water usage, payment options and city phone numbers. The upcoming re-location to 828 Wheeling Ave. will include a drive-up window and plenty of parking. Expanded monthly reading to all non-residential meters.



City Auditor — Office has received five Auditor of the State Awards for exemplary financial reporting. Works daily with all city departments to maintain an efficient, balanced budget.



City Treasurer — Stepped up efforts to collect delinquent income taxes with cooperation from the municipal court. Provided friendly service to customers to assist with filing current tax returns and clearing up delinquent returns. The office will continue to strive to bring the best services possible to all city residents.



Grab a crystal ball … Where do you see yourself in the year 2030? The city will move forward in the next decade by seeing the current projects to fruition while taking advantage of new opportunities to be progressive and improve services as they are available. Leveraging its assets, co-operating and expanding relationships with neighboring communities and county agencies as the city currently does will help enhance the quality of life in Cambridge and Guernsey County for the benefit of the current residents and attract new families.