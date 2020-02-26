Financial statements available



The Village of Belmont's annual Financial Statements are complete and available at the office of the Fiscal Officer.



Leap Year Dance set



Belmont County 4-H Horse Committee will have a Leap Year Dance on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Wise Building, Belmont County Fairgrounds, Roscoe Road, St. Clairsville. Admission to the dance is $4. The dance will feature the Deep Down Country Band. There will also be a training session from 7 to 8 p.m. For information, call Jeff Kinsey at 740-391-0015 or Larry Morris at 740-238-1000.



Police gear fundraiser



The Belmont Police Department will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Belmont Gym. The cost is $9 per person. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help the department purchase new gear for officers.



Cemetery cleanup set



Residents are asked to remove grave decorations from all village operated cemeteries. These include: Crestview, Northern and Southern cemeteries. The Village of Barnesville requests that all decorations are removed by March 15 as part of the annual spring clean up. Decorations not removed by this date will be disposed of by the cemetery staff.



2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: March 11 at 7:30 a.m., Walton Home, 1254 E. Main St.; April 9 at noon, Shaheen Law Group in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; May 13 at 7:30 a.m., Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 10 at noon, Hughes Office Equipment at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; July 8 at noon, Woodsfield Savings at the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Aug. 12 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services in the New Life Center, 210 W. Church St.; Sept. 9 at noon, Sulek and Dutton in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.