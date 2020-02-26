Barnesville Girl Scout Kayla Crooks from Troop 5795 has earned the highest and most prestigious award that can be earned in Girl Scouts, The Gold Award. Approximately only 5 percent of eligible Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.



To earn the Gold Award a girl must be a junior or senior in high school, complete two Senior or Ambassador Journey books or complete one Journey book and have earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, then come up with a service project that requires a minimum of a combined 80 hours of planning, researching, implementing, and completion of the project.



Crooks’ project was a pet waste station that she installed at Barnesville Memorial Park for all community members to use while walking their pet at the park. It is located at the top of the steps going down to the playground. She came up with the idea because she would see people walking their pets and not have anything to clean up their waste. The pet waste station will help with sanitation and cleanliness at the park. By leaving the waste on the ground, people, pets and our water supply are in serious trouble of getting and spreading diseases and contaminating our water supply. Such diseases are salmonella, hookworms, ringworms, and tapeworms. These diseases can be deadly to infants, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems. Pet waste is not a fertilizer for your lawn in its raw form, it is actually toxic to the soil. It must first be composted before being considered beneficial to the environment.



Barnesville Veterinary Services sponsored the pet waste station and Village Hardware and Rental donated equipment and supplies necessary to complete the project.



Crooks is a senior at Barnesville High School and she has been in girl Scouts since kindergarten. She is planning to go to college to become a Vet Tech. Her parents are Doyle and Kim Crooks. She also has two older brothers, Kyle Jones and Kody Crooks that are Eagle Scouts.