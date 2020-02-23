The Portage County Retired Teachers Executive Committee met recently to plan activities and events for 2020. Led by President Chris DeMarco, the group focused on membership, public awareness, Facebook presence, luncheon programs and newsletters.



The county organization is a chapter of Ohio Retired Teachers Association, whose primary focus is to protect and preserve retired teachers’ pensions and health care.



While other retired employee groups are suffering ill effects of changes in their pension and health care programs, ORTA continues to work with state legislators and the State Teachers Retirement System to strengthen the programs.



Membership in PCRTA is open to any retired educator and anyone interested in education and the issues of retirees. A strong membership base is needed to work effectively with the legislature. Retired educators who have not yet joined the group should contact Judy Hendershot, membership chair, at 330-673-4576.



The March 19 program will feature a tribute to members who have passed away during the past year. Dorothy Rinier, Leona Livezey, Richard Lewis, Robert Clawson, Judith Clawson, Saundra Weaver and Francis Smouse will be remembered. The May 21 program will feature Kathy Kraus showing Civil War quilts and discussing their hidden messages to people on the Underground Railroad.



Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each will be presented in July to high school seniors who plan to become teachers. Winners of PCRTA’s first teacher grants will be recognized. Gretchen Sivinski at Ravenna High School and Nicole Giammo and Vanessa Shafer at James A. Garfield Middle School will report on their innovative programs.



A program whereby PCRTA members proctor tests at NEOCOM, along with other fundraising efforts and personal contributions, helps fund the student scholarships and teacher grants. Community members who shop at Amazon can click on Amazon Smile and Amazon will contribute to the PCRTA scholarship fund.



Volunteerism is an important component for the association. Each year, members volunteer thousands of hours in many community organizations. At each bi-monthly program, the social committee encourages donations to local non-profit organizations including County Clothing Center, Family & Community Services, Coleman Professional Services, Big Brother/Big Sisters and Maplewood Aspire GED graduation.



Members of the PCRTA executive board include President Chris DeMarco; Vice President Helena Parry; Recording Secretary Carole Stokes; Corresponding Secretary Denise Craig; Treasurer Dave Gynn; and Assistant Treasurer Darlene Fetterhoff. Committee chairs are the following members: Archival, Pat Gynn; Community Services, Judy Morgan; Informative/Protective Services, Kay Wise; Legislative, Dan McCombs; Luncheon Reservations, Karen Balog; Membership, Judy Hendershot; Memorial, Connie Evans and Karen Balog; Newsletter, Helena Parry; Nominations, Jan Fencl; Public Relations, position vacant; Scholarship, Jim Montaquila; Social/Travel, John and Sandy Kerstetter; Sunshine, Linda Roberts; Audit/Grants, Ron Snowberger; and New Member Caller, Adele Fussner.



Bi-monthly meetings, catered by Guido’s of Ravenna, are held at the American Legion Post on Mogadore Road in Kent. Information about PCRTA can be found on the website www.pcrta.net.