100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The first memorial service conducted by the American Legion in honor of those who gave their lives in France during the World War was held at the Columbia Theatre. Engraved certificates from the French government were given to the next of kin of 14 area soldiers who lost their lives in the war, including Mrs. Ethel L. Allison, Albert E . Bradshaw,Mary C. Brenner, F.E. Graham, Nosho John, Margaret J. Phillips, Sarah Saunier, Thomas M. Springer, Daniel W. Wilson, B.F. Weybrecht, Mrs. A. Williams, Mrs. Dora Whetstone, Mrs. Mary Woolen and Ethel Flickinger. The certificates, signed by President Poincare of France, read: "It is moot that the people should make make a revered pilgrimage to the last resting place of those who devoutly died for their country. The homage of France is paid to the memory of those citizens of the United States of America who died for Liberty in the Great War."



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Pvt. Francis "Buster" Bailey, a graduate of Sebring McKinley and former employee of Grindley Art Ware, was reported as being killed in action in the Philippines while serving with an infantry unit.



—Sebring’s George Sharpnack, 24, was promoted to first lieutenant while recovering from serious injuries received in service with an engineering corps unit of the First Army.



— Alliance’s Lt. Richard L. Boyd, pilot in the medium bombardment unit known as the Crusaders, had completed 69 combat missions in the Southwest Pacific.



— Mary Roller, a native of Alliance, was chosen as the May Day Queen at Mount Union.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Sgt. William Wood, a Sebring McKinley graduate whose parents resided in the 100 block of Cambridge Street in Alliance, was reported as killed in action in Vietnam. Wood was a star athlete with the Trojans in track and as a guard and defensive end on the football team, earning a special award during the 1964 banquet as the "most tenacious player" that was given for his 100 percent cooperation in practice and in games. Sebring coach Chet Riffle lauded him as "one of the finest kids Sebring had." An apprentice pattern maker at American Steel before entering the service, Wood earned distinction as an outstanding advanced infantry trainee. He was survived by a wife, Bonnie McPherson Wood; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Wood; two brothers, Raymond and Larry; and a sister, Sharon.



— Joseph "Jokie" Bilcze, a resident of the 100 block of West State Street who was in the tavern business for 35 years in Alliance, died at the age of 59. Bilcze, along with his brother, Mike Bilcze Jr., operated Jokie’s Cafe in the 700 block of East Cambridge Street. Widely known in sports circles and an active member of the Goat Hill Athletic Club, the World War II veteran brought many sports celebrities to town.



— Rev. Edwin Jeffries, director of admissions and Malone College, had accepted the call to assume the full-time duties as pastor of the Science Hill United Church of Christ.



— Joyce Close was named 1970 Sweetheart Queen at Sebring McKinley.



— Grace Bird, a music education major from Cabot, Pennsylvania, was chosen to reign over May Day activities at Mount Union. Sebring resident Cheryl Lalu was selected as the Maid of Honor.