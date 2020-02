Guernsey County Farm Bureau announces they will award two $500 scholarships for 2020. Applicant or their parent/guardian must be a current paid member of Guernsey County Farm Bureau.



Scholarship application may be accessed on the county website, guernsey.ofbf.org



Application must be received by March 31, 2020, to Guernsey County Farm Bureau, 100 Colonel Drive, Barnesville, OH 43713. No late submissions will be accepted. For additional information contact the Farm Bureau office at 740-425-3681.