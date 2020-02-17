• On 2/3/20 at 5:56pm, Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Spring Street for a report of a suspicious person walking around who appeared to be intoxicated.



• On 2/4/20 at 8:01am, Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue for a juvenile call.



• On 2/4/20 at 8:11am, Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Main Street for a report of a suspicious person walking in the woods near residences. The individual was located and identified.



• On 2/4/20 at 4:10pm, a Mansfield man was cited for failure to yield right of way at an intersection. This occurred at North Mount Vernon Avenue and West Main Street.



• On 2/4/20 at 5:33pm, a Butler man was cited for driving with a suspended license and also failure to yield right of way at a stop sign. This occurred on Jackson Street and South Water Street.



• On 2/5/20 at 1:57pm, Police responded to the 100 bock of North Water Street for an alarm drop.



• On 2/5/20 at 2:53pm, Police responded to Stake’s Shortstop for a report of a suspicious male drinking out of an opened can of beer. The male was located and identified. It was found that he was only drinking an energy drink and everything was found to be OK.



• On 2/6/20 at 12:54am, Police were conducting business checks in the 200 block of West Main Street. An open door was located at a business. The building was checked and everything found to be OK.



• On 2/6/20 at 10:30am, Police assisted Ashland County Job and Family Services at the 400 block of North Water Street.



• On 2/6/20 at 11:19am, a Loudonville woman was cited for expired license plates on North Spring Street in the 200 block.



• On 2/6/20 at 7:04pm, Police were contacted by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Police were requested to back up their deputy with a fight in progress call at a residence on State Route 39 just northwest of the Village.



• On 2/7/20 at 7:42am, Police responded to the 700 block of West Main Street for a 911 hang up call. Everything was found to be OK.



• On 2/7/20 at 4:44pm, Police performed a welfare check at the 300 block of East Campbell Street.



• On 2/7/20 at 8:53pm, Police were contacted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Police were requested to remove a deer from the roadway on State Route 3 just north of the Village.



• On 2/8/20 at 2:42pm, Police responded to the Loudonville Drive Thru for a theft of gasoline complaint.



• On 2/8/20 at 2:55pm, Police responded to a theft call at the 200 block of South Water Street.



• On 2/8/20 at 3:50pm, Police assisted a motorist who had a disabled vehicle on East Main Street near Adams Street.



• On 2/8/20 at 5:01pm, Police responded to Burwell Avenue for a complaint of people riding dirt bikes on the public roadway in a reckless manner.



• On 2/8/20 at 6:48pm, Police responded to the McMullen Assisted Care for a 911 hang up call. It was discovered to be an accidental dial.



• On 2/9/20 at 3:42pm, Police investigated a suspicious vehicle at Mohican Country Market.



• On 2/9/20 at 5:18pm, Police responded to the area behind the 100 block of North Water Street for a dumpster fire. The Loudonville Fire Department also responded.