Many readers will probably remember that the Ashland County Airport was once located just north of Ashland on U.S. 250, but you get bonus points if you know about the airfield west of Hayesville.



In October 1930, the Times-Gazette carried the news that the Airways Division of the Department of Commerce had leased 125 acres on which to establish an airfield. It was located at what was referred to as "Shenberger’s Corners," which was at the intersection of 511 and old 30, about two miles west of Hayesville.



The land was reportedly the highest level tract of land in the county, at 1,400 feet, and included acreage from the Shenberger, Schuck and Herschler farms. The news article mentioned that this field would replace "the emergency field in Loudonville," indicating that there was an earlier field in the county.



The airfield was touted as being one of the largest in the state, with a landing field of 3,800 feet and a large signal tower 87 feet high, topped with a beacon guide light. It also would serve as a weather station, and would feature a teletype printer that would allow pilots to check on weather conditions in the area before leaving Cleveland, Akron or Columbus.



As the only stop on the Louisville-Cleveland airline between Columbus and Cleveland, it was at a critical location for aviators. Mail plans headed north from Columbus would make a turn at the Ashland field to head to Akron, while passenger planes would fly straight through, en route to Cleveland.



The planes flying this route would receive radio signals to aid in navigation, and also navigated by large beacon lights. One beacon in Ashland County was at the Hayesville airfield, while the other was located on the west side of the curve on U.S. 42, just north of the intersection at State Route 89. For many years afterward, that area was known as Beacon Hill.



In October 1930, construction of the Hayesville airfield was underway, directed by Walter Stoneman. The workmen installed guide lights all around the field, as well as obstacle lights on houses within the perimeter. One small building had been built, with an office building yet to be constructed. It was indicated that there would be one man on duty at the field at all times.



In the 1940 census, two men were listed as boarders at the P.E. Shenberger’s farm. Their occupation at the airport was described as "communications." Both men were single and had attended one year of college. Wallace Thomson was 21 years old, and earned $700, while Robert Underwood was 30 and reported $1,260 in income.



In 1935, the Hayesville airport, originally limited to emergency landings, was opened up for "casual use" by licensed pilots. Pilots did not need a permit to take off or land. However, they could not use the field as a permanent base.



In 1942, the Mansfield city airport sought to filch the government air station away from Hayesville. Within a few years, they succeeded. In 1946, the weather instruments located at the Hayesville airport were transferred to the new $2 million airport at Mansfield. At that time, the Hayesville airport was still a government emergency landing field.



The beacon lights now sit behind the Noonan House at the Ashland County Historical Society on Center Street.



