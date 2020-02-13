Dust off your bell bottoms, grab your favorite tie-dyed shirt or don purple and green as Cambridge Main Street hosts the annual Flash Back Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22, at Francis Family Restaurant.



This year’s theme is ‘Mardi Gras.’ The Flash Back Dance is a great way to reunite with former classmates and friends, dance the night away and help support Cambridge Main Street, a 501c3 dedicated to the historic preservation and economic development of downtown Cambridge. Reserve a table for 10 today for $125, or purchase individual tickets for $10. Tickets are available at either Eventbrite.com or at the Cambridge Main Street offices. For additional information, contact Mary Beth Sills, executive director, at 740-439- 2238.