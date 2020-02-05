ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Workforce Development and Community Education Department at Belmont College will be offering a 70-hour Pharmacy Technician Program this spring. The program provides both technical and practical training which will help to enable students to function as a competent entry-level pharmacy technician.



Classes will be offered beginning March 18 through May 21 on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 6 to 9:30 p.m. An 80-hour clinical externship with an area pharmacy is available at no-cost to students who successfully complete the course.



Students who complete the program will receive a Pharmacy Technician Certificate of Completion from Belmont College. In addition, this course prepares students to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) exam. Upon completion of the PTCB exam, students’ qualifications will meet or exceed Pharmacy Technician employment requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The PTCB exam is not included in the cost of this program and can be taken at any Pearson Vue Testing Center.



This program is an approved program for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in Ohio and West Virginia. Please contact your local WIOA representative concerning eligibility for this funding.



For information about the Pharmacy Technician Program, call the Workforce and Community Education Office at 740-699-3869 or visit belmontcollege.edu.