MILLERSBURG — For the first time in quite a while there is now fabric in Millersburg.



"Stop into Gypsy & Sage on West Jackson Street to visit the Alabaster Mouse and see the fabric selection we have," said Marie White, proprietor of Alabaster Mouse. "If you don’t find what you need you can definitely ask and we will try to get it for you."



If you want to see more White suggests stopping into their main store at 222 W. Main St. in Loudonville, next to Buzzard’s Family Shoe Store.



"We carry Hoffman, Windermere, Anderdover, Makeower and Island Batiks," she said "We also carry some kits ready to go."



The Loudonville store features the super fat quarter, a nice big 22x22 square instead of the 22x18. Winter hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or you can call for an appointment. Summer hours, which start in April, are Monday, Saturday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Summer hours go through October.



The Millersburg store hours (summer will be Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Special event hours will be posted on Facebook. Now through March, hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Millersburg store.