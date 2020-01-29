100 Years Ago (1920)



— Jack Ward, a resident of the 600 block of North Park Avenue, narrowly escaped death while at work for the Ferguson Company at the Buckeye Jack Co. plant. Ward was attempting to light a fuse on a stick of dynamite to be used for blasting the frozen ground. Although it showed no fire, the fuse was actually burning unknown to Ward and exploded, throwing Ward 15 feet. He lost consciousness for a few minutes, but it was later determined at the hospital that he had broken no bones although he was badly bruised over his entire body. He was sent home to recover.



— Rollerskating races were held at the rink in Sebring with Harold Lowrie living up to his reputation, beating Canton’s Earl B. Miller in two heats with times of 3 minutes, 52 seconds in the first mile and 3:45 in the second, which was said to be a record. In the girls race, Elsie Welch was proclaimed as state champion in this section of the state after beating Salem’s Margaret Rice.



75 Years Ago (1945)



— Pvt. Clarence Koerner, 26, was identified as a prisoner of war of the Germans. Serving with the infantry, he had been missing since Oct. 13. Originally from Alliance, he had been employed in Detroit before entering the service.



— Alliance’s Pvt. Walter J. Shaffer, 20, was reported as wounded while serving with the U.S. infantry in France twice — once on July 23 and again on Nov. 13.



— Area native Pvt. Harry Bowker, 26, was reported seriously wounded Jan. 13 in action in Germany. He had been working and living in Detroit when he entered the service.



— Alliance’s Lt. Robert D. Williams, 20, pilot of a B-24 Liberator bomber based in Italy, had been awarded the Air Medal.



— Meredith Neville and Wayne Ely, both residents of North Union Avenue, found a weather checking instrument attached to a small balloon on East Gaskill. A note attached said it had been released at the Toledo Airport and was to be returned to the chief of the U.S. Weather Bureau at Washington, D.C.



— Tom Israel Jr., a senior at Sebring McKinley, had entered the Army.



50 Years Ago (1970)



— Twins Keith and Kevin Penny, two of the nine children of Limaville residents Mr. and Mrs. Gail Penny, both underwent a tonsillectomy, marking the first time in the history of Alliance City Hospital that twins were given the operation on the same day.



— The nation’s largest gantry crane, built by Alliance Machine, was unveiled in Newport News, Virginia, when it lifted more than 200 tons of metals. The mammoth crane had a clean span of 432 feet and was 19 stories tall. It had been manufactured at Alliance Machine in less than a year and contained more than four million pounds of steel.



— Alliance resident William J. Bandy Jr., director of research and development at Akron engineering firm Karl R. Rohrer Associates, had directed a project selected by the National Society of Professional Engineers as one of the outstanding engineering achievements of 1969. The honor was awarded for a Sandusky facility demonstrating offshore, underwater, temporary storage of storm overflow from a combined sewer. The development, design and installation of the facility was recognized along with such renowned engineering achievements as the Apollo Moon Landing and the Boeing 747.