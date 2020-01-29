Rob Miller was elected president Jan. 14 of the Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education’s organizational meeting.



Board member Denny Huntsman will serve as the OSBA’s student achievement liaison.



The board will have regular monthly meetings on the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the middle school.



The board also voted to adopt the tax budget for the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.



During the regular board meeting portion, the board accepted two donations — Donation from Angie Rifle and volunteers to elementary, middle and high schools, 140 blankets and 30 scarves; and Carol Carpenter to student lunches for $2,000.



The board also approved the appointment of Ted Hanlon to the Belmont-Harrison JVSD Board of Education effective Jan. 1, 2020 through Jan, 1, 2023.



Joyce Castello was approved as a substitute secretary.



The retirement of Karen Clark as an educational aide was approved. It is effective at the end of the last day of 2020 school year.



The board approve the district’s membership into the Ohio High School Athletic Association.



The board also approved pay increases for non-union employees in the Central Office.



Rick Clift was approved to the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library Board of Trustees for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026.



The board of education members were recognized by the State of Ohio as January is Board Member Appreciation Month.