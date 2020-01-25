MACEDONIA — There was a big-game buzz in Nordonia’s Hugh Griffith Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.



The Knights girls basketball team was looking to avenge its only loss of the season. That loss saw Stow-Munroe Falls dominate Nordonia 45-26 back on Dec. 11 in Stow.



Since then, Nordonia has rattled off 10 straight wins and acquired a habit of strong fourth quarters.



The Knights nearly did it again Saturday, rallying from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, but fell inches short of a comeback win.



A half-court shot from Nordonia junior Madi Cluse clanged off the rim at the buzzer, allowing Stow to escape with a 44-43 win.



Stow now has the inside track to its fourth straight Suburban League National Conference title. The Bulldogs improved to 14-2, 10-0 in the National Conference, while Nordonia dropped to 16-2, 9-2 in the conference.



Stow coach Bob Podges lauded his team for pulling out the win.



"Nordonia played a good game. They have a habit of playing well in the fourth quarter," Podges said. "We did extremely well under the circumstances to win in their gym.



"Not many people expected us to be in this position, after we graduated that class we did last year," he added. "This team just plays together and follows the game plan. That’s what I’ll remember from this year."



Nordonia coach Julie Buckler said her team had nothing to be ashamed of.



"The effort was complete all the way through the game," Buckler said. "We were down [13] in the third quarter, After that, we played our hearts out to get back."



The game was a battle between two good friends, who also happen to be the two squads top stars.



Cluse and Stow’s Lilee Carlson led their respective teams in scoring while drawing the defensive assignments on each other most of the game. Carlson finished with a game-high 14 points, while Cluse had 13.



"She’s like my best friend. We play AAU together," Cluse said. "I know that If I can get a good pick, I think I can get by her. I try to post up, but they have some good helpside defense."



Cluse got most of here points off mid-range jumpers, while the Knights were held without a three-pointer in a game.



"We play very well as a team," Carlson said. "Everyone can put the ball on the floor us."



The first half saw both teams trying to play measured basketball.



"We tried to spread the ball around," Cluse said. "They were trying to face guard us, so we tried to drive the lane. We put in some new plays, because they know us so well."



It was three-pointers from Carlson and point guard Ellie McCoy that allowed Stow to take a slight 10-9 lead after one quarter.



Stow hit a couple more three to push the lead to 22-15 late in the first half, before Cluse got hit a 15-foot jumper and putback layup, cutting the lead to 22-19 at the half.



Stow seemed to take command of the game early in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs’ front court keyed an 8-0 run to start the second half.



Sophomore Kristin Chmielewski was all over the court for the Bulldogs, keying the run while finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. She also drew the defensive assignment on Cluse for much of the second half.



"Kristin did a great job slowing [Cluse] down," Podges said. "You really can’t stop her."



Carlson aslo starter to assert herself in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs led by as many as 34-21 late in the third, before the Knights clawed back to 34-25 at the end of the quarter.



"I wasn’t too frustrated," Carlson said. "We just had some turnovers at the end of the third that let them back in the game."



Stow looked to have the game under control as forward Bella Adams hit a layup to open the fourth quarter.



However, Nordonia took full advantage of its trips to the foul line. The Knights were 10-of-10 from line in the second half, allowed them to chip away at the lead.



"That third quarter killed us," Buckler said. "We only scored six points. We had to foul them early to get the ball out of their hands."



Stow tried to kill the clock, but Nordonia committed four straight fouls on one possession with just under three minutes left.



Cluse cut the lead to 40-36 with 34.6 seconds left by hitting both ends of a one-and-one. However, Carlson answered by hitting both ends of a one-and-one to make it 42-36.



Nordonia then struck as Cluse hit a layup, stole the ensuing inbounds pass and got a layup from freshman Taylor Root to cut it to 42-40.



With 12.6 seconds left, Carlson came through again, hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 to give Stow a 44-40.



Nordonia kept coming, as senior Lizzie Imrie hit a layup and was fouled with 7 seconds left. She hit the free throws with 7 seconds left to cut the margin with 7 seconds left.



A non-factor in the first game between the two teams, Imrie finished with 11 points for the Knights.



Buckler had Nordonia triple-team Carlson on the ensuing inbounds pass, wanting to make sure someone else took ensuing free throws.



The move worked as McCoy missed the front end of a one-and-one, allowing Nordonia to call timeout with 3.3 seconds half.



Having to go the full distance of the court, Chmielewski stay glued to Cluse as she took the ball from the back court. Cluse got off a shot from about 40 feet out, but it bounced off the rim as time expired.



"i thought it was in," Cluse said.



"She’s been hitting those shots in practice," Buckle said.



Forward Kira Philpot had eight points and seven rebounds for Stow.



Stow got more than a full week off after the win, as the Bulldogs will next play North Royalton Feb. 3.



Meanwhile, the Knights will travel to Brecksville-Broadview Heights Wednesday at 7 p.m. before traveling to St. Vincent-St. Mary next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.