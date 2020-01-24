Growth and a need to consolidate several facilities have brought Atlantic-OASE, formerly of Mantua, to Aurora.



The Mantua facility is one of several whose operations will be moved to Aurora, according to Atlantic-OASE President Jeff Weemhoff.



"We are basically closing about 120,000 square feet from three out of town facilities and 40,000 square feet in Mantua and bringing the total here to 160,000 square feet in warehouse and distribution space," he explained.



He said the remainder of the 170,000 square feet building will be used as office and training space. The company got access to the Aurora facility Jan. 10.



The other facilities being closed are in West Palm Beach, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he added.



"When we are fully stocked here, we’ll be shipping around $50 million a year out of this facility in water feature products," he said. "We ship all over the world, but, primarily, our market is North America. That’s 90% of our sales."



The company’s new home is at 125 Lena Drive, the former home of Natural Essentials, which recently moved to another facility in Aurora.



The water feature company, also known at Atlantic Water Gardens, was purchased in fall 2018 by OASE, a German company specializing in water features, including very large commercial fixtures, according to Weemhoff.



"Outdoor living has really exploded," said Weemhoff. "We’ve done a great job innovating to allow water features to be very green from an environmental standpoint."



The Aurora facility includes 32 employees now, but Weemhoff said he expects to employ 50 by the end of the year.



Although many of the products the company produces are filters and pumps, Weemhoff said it also sell hardscapes, rock landscaping features cleanly integrating waterfalls, ponds, pools and foundations.



In addition, the company also offers extensive lighting so residents can enjoy fountains in the evening.



Jim Chubb, midwest regional sales manager for Atlantic-OASE, demonstrated several lighting displays operated through a mobile phone app in a Jan. 17 interview.



"There are two sets of lights going, so I can actually set up multiple controls," said Chubb. "Some can shine up from within the water. Others shine up from the ground at features."



Weemhoff said the features are "beautiful" with the lighting, which can be customized by an in-app color wheel.



"At night it’s beautiful," he said. "Water carries light, so that’s why the color falls work work the way they does. That’s why you see a whole sheen of water."



Weemhoff said one of the newer products that have become popular are recreational ponds.



"At one end of the pond, you can put a beach, a waterfall, boulders; kids and dogs can swim," he said. "It gives you a place were you can sit on your own private little beach and drink your wine or whatever."



Inside 125 Lena Drive, about $500,000 in renovations have been completed to customize the building to the company’s needs, including office renovations, he added.



In addition to various administrative spaces, Weemhoff said showed off at least three areas devoted to sales and installation training Jan. 17.



Outside the building, he said the company plans to create a showplace of its water features, but that’s not completed yet. Inside, there are two rooms for sales training and one larger room devoted to installation training.



"We’ll have it all set up in here like you would a big backyard, and we’ll tear it down and rebuild it and do that over and over again," he said of the indoor room devoted to installer training.



The two sales training spaces are both classroom size, but one is open where sales representatives can work with the products and the other is designed more like a classroom with writing surfaces, seating and a big screen TV.



The facility will include light manufacturing and distribution, added Weemhoff. Having several facilities condensed into a single location will be an advantage to buyers, which are usually distributors to landscaping companies.



"A garden center like Breezewood in Bainbridge or Pettiti’s, they will buy our products though a distributor, not directly from us," he said. "Our customers will get a complete order in one shipment, which will be nice."



In the past, a single order might mean receiving parts and products from various locations, explained Weemhoff.



The location in Aurora also features a good transportation system that can reach much of the country relatively which and a strong manufacturing workforce, he added.



