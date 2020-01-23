100 Years Ago (1920)



— Representatives of a sheet steel rolling mill had made a tentative agreement with representatives of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce to locate in Alliance. Eight weeks prior, representatives of the firm had a layover in Alliance while changing trains and when it was delayed, had become impressed with Alliance as a business center. The sheet steel company, the representatives of which were being kept secret as they were reportedly pulling out of other interests, planned on building four units and an option on a 200-acre tract of land near the city limits had been secured for the purpose. The operating capital of the first unit was to be $3 million and the plant was to employ 2,500 men. Representatives of the company asked no bonus from the city, only its moral support. One member of the chamber’s committee investigating the firm pronounced it "the best proposition Alliance has ever had."



— William Bennett Hoffman, a plumber and steam fitter who had been living in a Canton hotel for about a year, had secured two marriage licenses within a 24-hour period. According to reports, several hundred girls had answered Hoffman’s matrimonial ad, in which he stated his mother had left him a large legacy (amounting between $63,000 and $75,000 in cash, stocks and bonds that was probated in Newark, New Jersey) but only if he were married by Feb. 1, 1920. He was to marry May Gertrude Dean Wednesday evening and a Canton minister said he had been called to Dean’s home to perform the ceremony on a Wednesday night, but it was called off. On Thursday, Hoffman was said to have married Ida Ehinton, of Middlebranch.



75 Years Ago (1945)



— Pfc. Arnold J. Haessly, 20, a former Homeworth resident, was reported as killed in action in France on Dec. 21 while serving with Gen. Patton’s Third Army as a member of a field artillery unit. The former American Steel employee was survived by a sister, Sebring resident Mrs. Kathryn Rinaldi, with whom he had lived before entering the service, and four brothers — Paul, Norman and Lewis, all of Alliance, as well as Pvt. Raymond Haessly, serving with a tank battalion. His mother, Ethel Ratliff, was living in Cleveland.



— Pfc. Harry P. Alviani, 21, a former employee of Alliance Machine, was listed as missing in action in Luxembourg since Dec. 21.



— Mrs. Don Ball (the former Dorothy Shrigley of Alliance) received the Purple Heart received by her husband for wounds suffered while serving with an infantry unit in France on Nov. 25.



—Alliance’s William C. Hoover had been promoted to sergeant and received a Purple Heart for battle wounds received in the Southwest Pacific.



— Alliance’s Pvt. Ignatz Bara was reported as being slightly wounded in France Jan. 2.



— Allan McGaw, a 1944 Mount Union graduate who had served as the supply pastor at the First Baptist Church, was to be ordained at Lakewood Baptist Church in Cleveland. McGaw had married Grace Echols while at Mount Union, the wedding officiated by Mount Union President Charles B. Ketcham.



50 Years Ago (1970)



— Dr. McKinley Alfred Schlott, a prominent Alliance physician for 43 years, died at the age of 79. A Louisville High grad, he graduated from Mount Union in 1924 and received his medical degree in 1926 from Ohio State. A resident of the 300 block of East Milton Street, he practiced medicine in Alliance from 1926 until 1969. Before entering medical school, he was a rural postal carrier and had the distinction of delivering the mail on motorcycle.



—Ernest Linsmaier, a teacher at Alliance High who was serving his fourth term as an Alliance councilman, announced that he planned to seek the Democratic nomination to run for the 90th District seat in the state legislature. Linsmaier had run two years prior, losing to Alliance’s James Thorpe, the Republican incumbent who said he planned to run for a fifth term.



— Bill Lindsay, a former Sebring resident and a Mount Union alumnus, shared his experiences as an NBC newscaster in Chicago during a visit to the Alliance Woman’s Club. Lindsay discussed his coverage of the space program when he was on hand to report the recovery of the astronauts in the Pacific and coverage of the Chicago convention.



25 Years Ago (1995)



— Mount Union women’s basketball coach Deanne Knoblauch recorded her 100th career victory in a 75-52 win over Hiram.



— The Rev. Ted Oswald, pastor of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church from 1983 until suffering a stroke in late 1994, was honored by 250 people for his service to the church.