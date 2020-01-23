Camp Echoing Hills in Coshocton County was designed to provide an accessible camping experience for people with physical and mental challenges. Volunteers help meet the needs of campers.



"We had to turn away about forty people last summer because we didn’t have enough volunteers," said camp director Lauren Unger. "We want to get more volunteers for next summer."



"We can serve others by sacrificing our own needs. Campers, volunteers, and staff can learn from each other."



"Sometimes we get teenage volunteers who are a little scared and cry when they are dropped off at camp. By the end of the week they cry because they have to leave."



"We have a lot of activities for our campers. We adapt the activities to their needs. Last summer we had over three hundred campers during our eight weeks of camp."



"We provide respite camp once a month year round so caregivers and families can take a break. They may want to spend some one-on-one time with other members of the family."



"Volunteers come from all over. You can help by introducing Camp Echoing Hills to your church or your community."



Volunteers can help with summer camp, respite weekends, travel programs, and office help. They can also help with one-day projects and camp maintenance.



Monetary gifts help support the camp. People can also donate gifts in kind.



Camp founder Cordell Brown and his late wife Jane established a goal of raising $200,000 for a legacy gift.



"The Cambridge Lions Club has always sent volunteers and donated to the camp," Brown said. "This year I am asking you to consider doubling the amount you donate. We will use only the interest from this fund for continuing operations at the camp."



For more information, visit Camp Echoing Hills at Echoing Hills Village https://www.ehvi.org.



In other club business Tom Davey said that the annual "Jammin’ for Johnson" jazz jam will be held at the Eagles on February 8th at 8:00 p.m. The event is named for the late Lion Bunk Johnson who inspired many musicians in the community.



Dave Conrath said that rehearsals for the Lions Club Chorus will begin on January 19 from 1:30 – 3:00 at First Baptist Church. The 47th annual music and comedy show will feature music from the 2000’s to the present. Show dates are March 26, 27, & 28. The public is invited to join the chorus. No auditions needed.



Evan Greathouse and Allen Hunter were guests of the club.



The Cambridge Lions Club meets every Monday at noon at Mr. Lee’s Banquet Room.