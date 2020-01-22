After 117 years as a weekly publication, the Jan. 29, 2020 edition of The Newcomerstown News will be the last in its current format.



Local news content is a vital part of any community. Beginning Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, the Times-Reporter in New Philadelphia will begin publishing multiple pages in the Sunday Times-Reporter containing Newcomerstown area news and carrying the Newcomerstown News brand. Special Times-Reporter subscription programs for current Newcomerstown News subscribers have been developed so they can continue to receive local content.



Current Newcomerstown News subscribers will begin receiving the Sunday Times-Reporter for the remainder of their current Newcomerstown News subscription term. For example, if a Newcomerstown News subscription is currently paid through August 2020, the subscriber will now receive the Sunday Times-Reporter through that same expiration date.



Current subscribers of the Time-Reporter, will receive credit on their current Times-Reporter subscription equal in value to the remaining balance on their Newcomerstown News subscription. For example, if a current Newcomerstown News subscription has a balance of $20, that $20 will be credited to the Times-Reporter account, thus extending the Times-Reporter expiration date.



In addition, a Newcomerstown News section has been added to the Times-Reporter website, timesreporter.com. All Newcomerstown area content will reside in that section of the website.



This decision was not made quickly or without exhausting other options. The fact remains, that declining circulation and diminishing advertising support leaves few options. Including the news in the Times-Reporter is the best means of continuing to cover the Newcomerstown area.



The support of the community, subscribers and advertisers over the years is appreciated by Gannett. The company encourages its readers to continue to support the Newcomerstown News in its new format as part of the Sunday Times-Reporter.