Newcomerstown



Police Dept.



Thursday, Jan. 16



10:51 p.m., disabled vehicle, W. State Street. Log note.



8:57 p.m., suspicious person, Woody Hayes Drive. Log note.



6:24 p.m., suspicious person, E. Main Street. Unable to locate.



6:05 p.m., traffic stop, Adena Drive. Warning.



5:17 p.m., warrant check, Goedel Drive. Unable to locate.



5:03 p.m., assistance requested, Neighbor Street.



4:38 p.m., speed violation, U.S. 36. Male cited.



4:26 p.m., assistance requested, Adena Drive.



3:31 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 36. Warning.



9:17 a.m., auto accident, W. State Street. No injuries reported. Citation issued.



8:02 a.m., suspicious person in a vehicle, Oxford Square Lane. Checked Ok.



3:54 a.m., assisted other unit, E. Canal Street.



1:29 a.m., assisted other unit, Neighbor Street.



Wednesday, Jan. 15



10:45 p.m., loud music complaint, Oxford Square Lane. Unable to locate.



8:23 p.m., motorcycle stolen, Goedel Drive. Report taken.



3:55 p.m., assistance requested, U.S. 36. Referred to other agency.



3:22 p.m., assisted medical personnel, S. College Street. Warrant arrest.



1:22 p.m., speed violation, U.S. 36. Citation issued.



12:05 p.m., argument, Goedel Drive.



11:07 a.m., warrant service, E. Canal Street. Unable to locate.



8:24 a.m., traffic stop, Cross Street. Warning.



7:57 a.m., emergency notification, Martin Luther King Drive. Referred to other agency.



7:27 a.m., traffic stop, S. River Street. Warning.



12:21 a.m., traffic stop, County Road 9. Warning.



Tuesday, Jan. 14



10:41 p.m., traffic stop, Enterprise Drive. Warning.



8:33 p.m., assisted other unit, E. Church Street.



7:11 p.m., custody dispute, Chestnut Street. Civil issue.



4:28 p.m., assisted other unit, E. Church Street.



3:11 p.m., traffic offense, E. Main Street. Report taken.



12:53 p.m., warrant service, Chapman Avenue. Unable to locate.



12:16 p.m., traffic stop, E. Canal Street. Citation issued.



11:51 a.m., traffic stop, E. Canal Street. Warning.



11:39 a.m., traffic stop, E. Canal Street. Warning.



11:14 a.m., traffic stop, N. Goodrich Street. Citation issued.



10:46 a.m., traffic stop, W. State Street. Warning.



8:30 a.m., speed violation, E. State Street. Female cited.



8:13 a.m., traffic stop, S. College Street. Warning.



12:22 a.m., fire, Neighbor Street. Warning issued.



12:03 a.m., neighbor dispute, Neighbor Street. Log note.



Monday, Jan. 13



10:48 p.m., suspicious vehicle, W. Main Street. Checked Ok.



1:40 p.m., stolen vehicle, West Street. Report taken.



12:43 p.m., suspicious person, Mulvane Street. Unable to locate.



9:56 a.m., downed utility lines, Neighbor Street. Referred to other agency.



9:41 a.m., non-injury accident, S. River Street. Report taken.



8:17 a.m., abandoned vehicle, W. State Street.



8:02 a.m., assistance requested, Oxford Square Lane.



2:21 a.m., warrant service, Adena Drive. Unable to locate.



Sunday, Jan. 12



10:02 p.m., possible domestic dispute, S. River Street. Report taken.



9:04 p.m., custody dispute, S. River Street.



7:59 p.m., traffic offense, S. College Street. Unable to locate.



5:19 p.m., argument, Oxford Square Lane. Report taken.



3:43 p.m., neighbor dispute, Barnett Avenue. Civil issue.



3:41 p.m., animal complaint, Cross Street. Log note.



3:19 p.m., utility lines down on roadway, Ohio Drive. Referred to other agency.



12:42 p.m., wanted vehicle, W. Church Street. Log note.



11:49 a.m., open door, Spaulding Avenue. Checked Ok.



11:35 a.m., assisted other unit, McKinley Avenue.



10:17 a.m., assistance requested, Heller Drive. Referred to other agency.



3:44 a.m., road block, Canal Road. Referred to other agency.



2:25 a.m., operating a vehicle while under the influence, E. State Street. Female cited.



2:19 a.m., road block, E. Canal Street. Log note.



2:12 a.m., road block, Beaver Street. Log note.



1:17 a.m., road block, Beagle Club Road. Referred to other agency.



Saturday, Jan. 11



11:35 p.m., suspicious activity, E. Canal Street. Checked Ok.



10 p.m., extra patrols requested, S. River Street. Report taken.



6:34 p.m., open door, Spaulding Avenue. Checked Ok.



6:23 p.m., assisted highway patrol, Interstate 77.



3:52 p.m., assistance requested, Beaver Street.



2:47 p.m., animal call, E. State Street.



10:35 a.m., dog at-large, Beaver Street. Unable to locate.



8:05 a.m., assistance requested, Heller Drive. Civil issue.



3:20 a.m., open door, W. Main Street. Log note.



2:38 a.m., suspicious activity, S. College Street. Log note.



1:02 a.m., lights on, E. State Street. Log note.



Friday, Jan. 10



11:10 p.m., suspicious activity, Adena Drive.



10:41 p.m., suspicious activity, Chestnut Street. Report taken.



10:07 p.m., animal call, Riverview Drive.



7:33 p.m., dirt bike complaint, Tuscarawas Avenue.



6:23 p.m., traffic stop, S. College Street. Warning.



5:19 p.m., stop sign violation, N. College Street. Male cited.



4:45 p.m., traffic stop, East State Street. Warning.



3:52 p.m., dirt bike complaint, Beaver Street.



3:34 p.m., speed violation, Oak Street. Male cited.



2:25 p.m., assistance requested, Enterprise Drive.







Tuscarawas Co.



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Jan. 15



8:48 p.m., deputy investigating a stolen bike located a male wanted on a warrant, N. St. Clairsville St., Port Washington. The male locked himself inside the home but was taken into custody after a forced entry by authorities. He was also charged with obstructing official business in addition to the warrant. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from the home.



Tuesday, Jan. 14



8:25 p.m., wallet found in a parking lot, W. Main Street, Port Washington.



Sunday, Jan. 12



3:49 a.m., female armed with a knife threatened to kill a female and then entered her apartment, E. Cherry Street, Tuscarawas. Suspect arrested.



Saturday, Jan. 11



3:08 p.m., caller reported her boyfriend assaulted her 10-year-old son, W. Main Street, Port Washington. Male arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault.



Friday, Jan. 10



2:50 p.m., door kicked-in at a residence, Pershing Avenue SW, Newcomerstown.