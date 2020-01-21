JANUARY 21, 1960



Atty. Leo E. Carter is named commander of World War I Veterans of Barrack No. 1671.



JANUARY 21, 1970



Charles Schaub, teacher at Cambridge High, is named "Outstanding Student" of the 2078th U.S. Army Reserve School last month.



JANUARY 21, 1980



Two new advertising representatives join The Jeffersonian. They are: Michael Edwards and Brian Duke.



JANUARY 21, 1990



Mrs. Marjorie (Janie) Daughtery was presented a certificate from International Headquarters at Mooseheart in recognition of her nomination as "International Coworker of the Year 1989-99" by Cambridge Chapter 396, Women of the Moose.



JANUARY 21, 2000



Cindy M. Newkirk, Byesville, will compete in the Miss East Central Ohio Scholarship program at the Secrest Auditorium. She is the daughter of Kim Newkirk, Byesville.