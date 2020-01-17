NEW CONCORD — With almost a year under her belt as program director, Leisha Hickenbottom will be leaving her position with the New Concord Area Arts and Recreation District, commonly referred to as NCAARD, on Friday.



"It has truly been an honor to be a part of such an amazing family in New Concord," Hickenbottom said. "While I am excited for my new endeavors, it is not without a heavy heart that I leave. NCAARD will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you all for your love and support over this past year!"



Hickenbottom, who grew up in New Concord, and graduated from John Glenn High School and Ohio University, started as the program director for NCAARD on Feb. 1, 2019.



"The NCAARD Board would like to thank Leisha Hickenbottom for her service as Director of NCAARD and wish her all the best in her new endeavors. While only with us a short time, Leisha has made an impact on our community for the better," according to the NCAARD board.



NCAARD develops arts and recreation programming and facilities in the New Concord area, offering participatory and inclusive activities that engage, inspire, and educate.



"She has placed her own mark on our programs and has been a tremendous asset to our organization," said NCAARD Board President Dr. Hallie Baker.



As far as the position, the director performs a wide range of duties to insure the integrity, growth and development of the department, its programs, activities, facilities, and staff. Ideal candidates will be creative, enthusiastic, with a love for people of all ages and abilities. A cooperative relationship is to be maintained with local, civic, athletic and neighborhood associations and organizations as well as the Village of New Concord, East Muskingum School District, and Muskingum University. This position is created and sponsored by the NCAARD, although hired under the authority of New Concord Village Council. The position must be re-authorized annually by Village Council based on recommendations made by NCAARD and available funding. The position is classified as a part-time position with a generous benefit package.



Applications are being accepted to fill the vacancy. To apply or for questions, email Dr. Baker at hallieb@muskingum.edu.