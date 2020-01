Enjoy watching or rewatching the 1959 United Artists Studio film "Some Like It Hot," set in the roaring '20s and starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon at the Kent Free Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Light refreshments will be provided.



This program is for adults. No registration is required. For more information, contact Adult Services at 330-673-4414.