The Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad (NERS) has announced the formation of a board of directors. The formation was announced during Newcomerstown Village Council’s first regular session of the new year which was on Jan. 7.



The formation of the board was following the village’s request for the nonprofit organization (NERS) to modify the organization, and better support the organization’s five-year contract with the village. Mayor Patrick Cadle said several issues, including that the organization did not yet have an established board of directors, were being addressed by the state due to an earlier complaint that had been filed. He said once the issues are fully addressed, the NERS will proceed with completing all measures to ensure their stability of the organization. A re-negotiation of the contract would then be considered.



NERS continues to serve the community and respond to all calls, business as usual. Information was also provided to council by NERS member Heather Stein-Wells. The year-end report was provided and it was noted that NERS had a total of over 160 runs in 2019.



Stein-Wells also provided an overview of the sub committees that are also inclusive with the NERS, including the truck committee consisting of: Jimmy Lawrence, Tony Adams, and Jim Reed. The Women’s Auxillary, the REACT group, and Cadet program are also instrumental to the NERS organization. Stein-Wells credits each committee, and member for their dedication, and support to the NERS. Volunteers for NERS provide at least 70 hours per week, taking calls, helping with Bingo, and providing back-up and support to the community.



The newly formed NERS board of directors consists of: Kristie Wilkin, Carol Harper, Walter Thornsley, and John Marstrell. Honorary board members include: David Mason, Roger Seitz, and Michael Wise.



Other business discussed at the Jan. 7 regular council session included:



Council accepted the resignation of cemetery board member, Kristie Wilkin, effective immediately. Wilkin will be focusing on her new position with the NERS board of directors, as well as continue to be involved with the Tuscarawas County Suicide Prevention program, and correspond for the Times Reporter. Wilkin has been a former council member, and was instrumental in forming the cemetery board this past year.



Council selected committee chair persons and a council president pro-tem. The committee chairs are as follows: Public Safety & Relations; Heather Stein-Wells, Buildings & Grounds; David Shepherd, Legislation, Rules & Personnel; Randy Little, Sewer & Public Works; Jim Friel, Streets & Sudewalks & Recreation; Jay Lambes, and Alan Collins; Finance & Long Range Planning. Maypr Cadle appointed Randy Little as President pro tem, and Erica Gress (Village administrator assistant) as council Secretary pro tem.



Council approved the development of a contract with Columbus & Ohio Railroad Company for the planned rail road spur that is planned for near the industrial park in the eastern part of the village (Booth Acres).