At Cambridge Schools, as most schools do, we look to older students to be the leaders and to set a good example for the younger students. It happens in every building. The seniors are asked to set the example for the juniors, sophomores, and freshmen. At the Middle School, the eighth graders are the role models for the seventh and sixth graders. The same happens at the Intermediate and Primary schools as well.



But just because a student is not in the highest grade level doesn’t mean they can’t be a leader or set an example for other students. At the Cambridge Middle School, a group of students are taking the lead for the entire school district and attempting to influence the entire community.



The PR elective class at the Middle School, taught by J.P. Feldner, is taking on a project to help promote the positive activities and good things happening in Cambridge Schools.



The students are working with the principals and teachers at the schools to take and collect pictures and videos of those positive activities. They are then utilizing the technical skills they are learning in class to produce several short video’s promoting the school district.



There are several aspects of this project that I love.



First, the students are doing the work, with the guidance of Mr. Feldner, and producing the product that will be shared publicly. Often, it is the high school students who take the lead in this type of project, but in this case, the Middle School students are taking the lead and bragging about the school district.



Second, as a district, we are empowering our students to take on projects that will be seen outside of their classroom. We are empowering them to represent our school district and not hiring a professional company to produce a promotional video. We are letting the students decide what they want to showcase and how they want to present it to the public.



Third, we are encouraging a sense of pride in our school district. As a board member, I am proud to be a Bobcat. I see and hear about projects, events, activities, interactions, behaviors, accomplishments and achievements everyday that inspire me and make me proud.



Not everyone sees and hears what I do. I love the fact that a group of Middle School students is identifying activities, projects, teachers and students that they believe are worthy of praise, things that make them proud to be a Bobcat.



These videos will soon be shared on the school district’s social media platforms and on the district website. The goal is to release a new video every other week.



I look forward to watching these new releases, learning more about the Cambridge Schools, and seeing what makes our students proud to be Bobcats. I encourage all of our supporters to check out these new videos as well.



Do you have questions? Are there specific topics that you would like to see addressed? You are encouraged to share your ideas, concerns, and your praise of our school district: amydkissinger@gmail.com



Amy Kissinger is a member of the Cambridge City School District Board of Education. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the entire Cambridge City Schools Board of Education or of other members of the board, only those of the author.