Argan, Inc. announced this week that in late December 2019 its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems ("Gemma"), entered into an engineering, procurement and construction ("EPC") services contract with Harrison Power, LLC to construct the Harrison Energy Center, a 1,085 MW state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant, in Harrison County, Ohio. The facility is being developed by Ember Clear, the parent company of Harrison Power, LLC and construction activities are scheduled to start in 2020.



"Harrison Energy Center will be a reliable, highly efficient world class power generating facility offering stability and cleaner electricity to the PJM power market. We look forward to working alongside Gemma and Mitsubishi to bring this significant project to completion," said Raj Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of EmberClear.



"We are pleased to hear Gemma has been chosen as the EPC contractor. There is a large volume of complex industrial projects being built in our region. This project will further ensure the future economic prosperity of our region and state," said Nick Homrighausen, Harrison County CIC Executive Director of Community & Economic Development.



"We appreciate the confidence the EmberClear team has shown in us and we're excited about the opportunity to help deliver cleaner, reliable energy to Harrison County and the surrounding area," said Charles E. Collins, IV, Co-President of Gemma Power Systems. "We're pleased to be working in Ohio and we look forward to establishing positive relationships with the local communities," he said.



Argan anticipates adding the project to backlog closer to its expected start date.