Weather



Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High of 58, low of 53.



Saturday: Showers continue, near record high temperatures possible. High near 70, low of 47.



Meeting cancellation



The Wills Township Trustees regular meeting schedule for Monday, Jan. 13, has been cancelled. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m., at the township garage, located at 17629 Easton Rd., Salesville. The public is invited to attend.



Rolling Hills board meeting



The Rolling Hills Local School District Board of Education will meet for the organizational session on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m., and a regular session immediately thereafter at the Rolling Hills Local School District Administrative Center.



Hospice lunch



A Hospice Lunch Bunch meeting will take place Monday, Jan. 13, at noon, at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant, Cambridge. This is a time for meeting, fellowship and sharing. Lunch is on your own.



Barnesville schools



The Barnesville Public Schools school board meeting will be Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., in the high school library. The public is welcome to attend.



Coordinated Council



The Noble County Coordinated Council will meet on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m., in the Noble County Health Department conference room.



Cambridge Singers



The Cambridge Singers will have open auditions on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 725 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. Park in the back and enter by the back door. The Spring Show, "Screentime," is May 1-3. For more information, call Director Kathy Antill at 740-5509-2214.



Census workers needed



Representatives from the US Census Bureau will be at the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center on Monday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., each day. To learn more about this employment opportunity, call the Senior Center at 740-439-6681, to reserve a space.



Thought of the day



If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.



Rom. 10:9