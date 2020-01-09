COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is the first organization in the country to have three human-propelled skills courses independently verified by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.



In December, Ohio’s kayak and stand-up paddleboarding instructor courses each earned verification by NASBLA. The courses will be used to train and certify natural resources officers, naturalists, local boating education partners, and other staff in kayak and standup paddleboard instruction. Earlier this year, the division’s canoe instructor course was approved for national verification.



"Paddlesports are increasingly popular and safety is our number one priority," said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. "ODNR is proud to offer more nationally verified courses for Ohioans to learn and improve their paddling skills."



ODNR’s course content was reviewed by a third-party assessment panel and confirmed that the course content conforms to the American National Standards for on-the-water skills. The course standards identify fundamental skills that entry level recreational paddlers should be able to demonstrate after receiving instruction.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft administers Ohio’s boating programs. The funding to support boating safety, education, and law enforcement comes from the state’s Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, as well as funds provided by the U.S. Coast Guard. For more information about boating safety and education, please visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is responsible for managing Ohio’s 75 state parks and providing the finest outdoor recreational opportunities, including first-class boating services, facilities and law enforcement for users of Ohio’s waterways and public lands.