LOUDONVILLE — The winter blues and depression are the themes of the next community program staged by the Redbird Resilient organization in Loudonville.



Program will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Ohio Theatre in Loudonville, and is open to all interested people. There is no admission fee.



Topics will include thoughts about suicide or death, presented by Jerry Strausbaugh and Amy Morgan, both of Appleseed Community Mental Health Center in Ashland.



The program also will include a special performance by the Loudonville High School choir.



Redbird Resilient was formed two years ago to combat issues of widespread drug use and low self-esteem in the Loudonville-Perrysville communities.