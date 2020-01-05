Allen and I periodically set up information tables at various events to showcase the UH Portage Medical Center’s Auxiliary sponsored Medical Alert System. At a recent event a gentleman asked me "when does someone know when it is the right time to get a medical alert system?"



We could not tell him when it would be right, but we suggested that he think about his answers to the following questions.



The number one consideration should be: do you live by yourself? Have you had a stroke or heart attack? Have you fallen recently? And if you have fallen did you have difficulty getting up? Do you live in an isolated area and walk out to your mailbox or to a garden area by yourself? Do your children express concern about you living by yourself?



If you have answered yes to any of these questions you might want to think about getting a Medical Alert System.



Though we believe that the service the UH Portage Medical Center’s Auxiliary offers is worth considering, we also acknowledge that there are other options out there. When our program began over thirty years ago there was little to no competition. But not the case now! You now have many choices.



When considering this service, first check with your insurance company….many of them will provide them for you for free. Be wary of the Companies who offer the service for free. A recent advertisement offered to send you a unit for $150.00 and then offer you free service. If you will do some research, you will find that they are offering to sell you a cell phone type device.. With this system, you are connected to a 911 dispatch service when you push the button.



If you think you need, or your family thinks you need a medical alert system, be sure to do some research, do not just consider the cost but what service you are going to get when you push your button.



———



It is the beginning of a new year, and maybe time to consider doing something different for yourself ... something that will improve your physical and mental health. I continue to read material on aging, and isolation from social opportunities is still being reported as a primary cause of depression in older adults. And this in turn aggravates your physical and medical issues.



With this in mind why not think about volunteering this year, (despite what you are telling yourself) you really do have something to offer as a volunteer, there is an opening for you somewhere in Portage County. Call RSVP, and 330-298-2666.



Or think about joining a group of seniors at the various senior centers in Portage County. There is one located not far from your home — Aurora, Ravenna, Streetsboro. And remember PARTA can help with transportation. (330-678-1287).



Or contact your local government agency (trustees or council) and find out about their local services and sponsorship of local groups for senior citizens.



Or contact Paskey Tours and get on a bus with other senior citizens and go someplace. Right now Ron Paskey is promoting a bus trip on Aug. 13 to see the play "Frozen" at the State Theater in Cleveland. For more information contact him at 330-677-1000.



———



Did you use a credit card to purchase Christmas Gifts? Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh recommends that you place close attention to your incoming bills. Is there something on the bill that you did not purchase? Is the price of an item different from what your "tags" say they should be?



If you are a victim of credit card fraud, file a police report and contact your bank or credit card issuer immediately.



If you fall victim to a scam or someone is stealing your check from the mail, she also reminds us to file a report with your local police department (even if you know it is a relative).