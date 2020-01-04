The settlement of Ashland County really took off following the War of 1812. Pioneers were not quite flooding the area, but what began as a tiny leak soon became a trickle. And that trickle included some truly tough characters.



In 1863, Horace Knapp published the first book about Ashland history. Knapp’s book is a treasure trove of bits and pieces. He was able to collect letters and memories from the pioneers and their children who were still alive at that time.



Knapp tells us that during the winter of 1814 and 1815, there were five families living in Orange Township. These included the families of Martin and Jacob Mason, Jacob Young, Jacob Crouse and Joseph Bishop. In addition, Solomon Urie and his two sons, Samuel and Thomas, spent the winter here.



These families had been living in Columbiana County, about 90 miles east of Ashland, for about a decade prior to moving here. The men arrived early in 1814 and built some cabins. They then returned in the fall to fetch their families. There were 31 people, including the women and children, who made the trek.



They followed Beall’s trail from New Lisbon to Wooster, and then continued on to Jeromesville. This was an important route for early Ashland pioneers that had been cut by General Beall during the War of 1812. (In researching this, it dawned on me that the Lincoln Highway followed this portion of Beall’s trail.)



From Jeromesville, the pioneers cut a northward path along the east bank of the Jerome Fork until they met an old Indian trail and followed it to their cabin sites. The Indian trail must have been present-day route 302, which leads through Nankin to where Martin Mason settled, at the site of Leidigh’s mill.



It turned out that 1814-15 was an especially hard winter. Knapp relates that for a period of 40 days, the ground was covered by a foot of snow. The Mason family, whose only cow had died, then ran out of meat, butter, milk and potatoes. All they had to eat was some shelled corn.



In desperation, they made a trip to the nearest mill, in Wooster. This proved futile, however, as the freezing weather prevented the mill from operating. For two weeks the family subsisted on hominy made from the corn, and a single raccoon. The raccoon came from an Indian, who gave them the meat in return for processing the skin.



I now have a theory about why so many people run to the store for bread and milk at the first hint of snow in the forecast. They are acting on a primordial memory. Nobody wants to be snowed in with nothing to eat except some hominy and a raccoon.



Fortunately, things started to look up a bit. Two other Indians, Jim Jerk and Billy Mature, arrived at Martin Mason’s house with a bear they had killed. Martin paid them eight dollars in silver for the bear. The bear meat and their hominy, which they cooked in bear fat, sustained the Masons until a thaw arrived.



Perhaps the hardships of that 1814 winter convinced Martin that it would be an excellent idea to build his own gristmill, which he did the following year.



— Sarah Kearns, who writes the Ashland Memories column every other Saturday, works at the Ashland Public Library. Her email is shootman79@hotmail.com.