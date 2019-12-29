The Freedom Community and Park Boosters hosted Christmas Cookies with Santa on Dec. 14.



The Freedom Town Hall was beautifully decorated for the event, including with fresh greenery provided by The Rhodes Sisters Christmas Tree Farm.



Local families munched on holiday snacks and sipped hot cocoa provided by Giant Eagle, Diversified Tree Farm and Sunshine Cupcakes. Kids had the chance to visit with Santa (Steve Flint), get their faces painted, make holiday crafts and decorate ornaments provided by In the Woods Barn and Garden Center.



Everyone went home with holiday goodies from John and Kathy Zizka and NOPEC.



Canned goods were collected for the Nelson-Garrettsville Community Cupboard.