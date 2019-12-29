Upcoming events



Jan. 7-8 — The SouthEastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District’s Recycling Trailer is scheduled to be at the Spencer Township Building on Mill Street in Cumberland. Please do not place trash in the trailer or leave items on the ground next to the trailer. The recycling trailer’s schedule is subject to change.



Jan. 16 — The Buffalo (Cumberland) Presbyterian Church is planning on restarting the Third Thursday meals with a soup supper. More information will be forthcoming.



Jan. 28 — The next meeting of Valley Grange 1586 is scheduled to take place at the Center United Methodist Church located on Cadiz Road (US 22) east of Cambridge. There will be a covered dish lunch at noon. The grange will provide chicken, coffee, and table ware. Those attending should bring sides, salads, or desserts. Note that this a Tuesday.



Did You Know?



Did you know that Bing Crosby’s version of "White Christmas played an important part in the Vietnam conflict? In April 1975, as the North Vietnamese army advanced on Saigon the playing of "White Christmas" on Armed Forces Radio was the pre-approved signal for all Americans to evacuate.