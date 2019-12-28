Join Winfield Church of God in Christ at 11 a.m. Jan. 5 for the wedding vow renewal of Senior Pastor Dennis and Mother Geraldine Richey. The couple will celebrate 40 years of godly unity.



Pastor Richey will preach a Message, "Marriage," then their daughter, the Elder La Shana Smith of Columbus, will officiate the renewal vows. Mother Richey will be escorted by their son, Dennis Jr. of Toledo, and her brother Frank Jones of Fremont. Guest have confirmed attendance from all over Ohio and Pennsylvania.



Immediately following the service a formal dinner will be served in the Superintendent Willie J. and Mother Johnnie M. Evans Fellowship Hall.



The public is invited to attend. The location is 6595 Winfield St. in Ravenna Township.