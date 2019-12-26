Pierce Streetsboro Library invites library patrons to attend Chair Yoga, and they will have two opportunities to attend a session: Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11 am and Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 3 pm. Class instructor will be John Schwartzhoff of One Love Yoga studio in Kent.



It’s a great way to start a new year with those simple but very effective exercises. Chair yoga is a great alternative for people who may not be able to transfer from the floor easily due to their health condition or personal preference. Chair classes involve seated poses using the chair for support as needed. Those interested in attending are advised to wear comfortable clothing. Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 330-626-4458 to register or register in-person during your next visit to the library.



This program is free and open to the public.