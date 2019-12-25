As most of us know, Christmas is right around the corner. Christmas is a traditional Christian holiday that is celebrated in remembrance of Jesus Christ’s birthday. Christmas is celebrated on the 25th day of every December, and during this holiday, families join together to open gifts that Santa put under their Christmas tree. Most families open their presents early in the morning and then get together for dinner later in the day. However, some families open presents on Christmas Eve, even though is out of tradition. My family typically opens one present on Christmas Eve, then, the rest the following morning. I think that it is out of tradition to open all of the presents on Christmas Eve and that at most, you should only open up one present to stick to tradition.