Several veterans and their "elves" spent a recent day packing and delivering Christmas food boxes to several families in the surrounding area in hopes of making their Christmas a little brighter. Front, l to r, Bill Etling, Virgil Quillin (partially hidden), Ruby Quillin, Missy Bates, Tom Apple, Marlene Ross; back row, l to r, Al Miskimen, Denny Ross, Rachel Conrad, Jim Everhart.