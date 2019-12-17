More than 200 children in Portage County who were removed from their homes will still get a visit from Santa, thanks to the generosity of Portage County employees and donors in the community.



The Presents for Kids Committee, a group of employees in the county’s Department of Job and Family Services, collected hundreds of gifts, which will be given to the estimated 207 kids in foster or kinship care in the county.



Kim McClendon, public information officer for the department, said workers from all four of the department’s divisions participated. The goal, she said, is to provide three presents for each child, all donated by various groups in the community or by the employees themselves.



Gifts lined a hallway in the county’s administration building, until they were moved to a larger room, while other gifts that wouldn’t fit in that room are stashed in other rooms. Social workers assigned to the families got to play Santa Claus, delivering the gifts to the children’s homes. The goal was to give three gifts for every child.



"There was overwhelming generosity from our community," McClendon said.



Committee members made paper tags which had the child’s age, gender, sizes and wish lists. The tags were then made available to employees, as well as other county departments, businesses, and community members who wanted to donate to the children.



McClendon said in addition to the staff of Job and Family Services and the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, donors included Belmont Pines in Youngstown, staff and students at Northeast Ohio Medical University, Hungry Howies, Kent Lanes, Kent Presbyterian Church, White’s Farm Supply, Wayland Community Church, New Life Church of Aurora, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Canton, L’Oreal, Veterans Affairs office, Lang’s Automotive and Randolph Home Furnishings. Members of Wayland Community Church made stockings for each child, specific to each child’s age and preferences.



The Bike Lady, a non-profit agency that provides bikes to children who are in care, will deliver bikes to the department later this week. Inmates at Trumbull Correction Institution assembled the new Huffy bikes for children in Portage County, as well as surrounding counties.



The Bike Lady states that in addition to the bikes, children are given a helmet, lock, and a tote bag draped across the handlebars. The handwritten letter encourages the recipient to stay hopeful no matter how hopeless life seems, to stay in school, stay off drugs, and stay out of prison because "you don’t want to be here where I am."



"The authors should know," states a release from the non-profit. "They are all serving multi-year sentences for severe crimes."



Kellijo Jeffries, director of Job and Family Services, thanked those who supported the program.



"Christmas is a difficult time for children in foster care as they yearn to be home with their biological families," she said. "However, because of the generosity from multiple communities, the kids entrusted in our care will have a wonderful Christmas."



Social workers said they enjoy participating in the program.



"We see them at their worst," said Kaylyn Kane, a supervisor in Children Services. "It’s nice to see them with a smile on their faces."



Stephanie Carestia, a supervisor at Children Services, said she appreciates the chance to help foster parents and family members caring for the children, because they are there for the children all the time.



"It’s one less thing for them to worry about," she said.



