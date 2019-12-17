Highlights from the Dec. 16 meeting of the Brown Local Board of Education:



• Approved the increase in the supplemental salaries in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code minimum base salary for teachers.



• Approved the following additional time as presented at hourly rate: Bessie Stanojevic.



• Approved the following student worker at minimum wage: Ethan Smith.



• Approved the following supplemental contracts: Llyn Simpson Math Team (shared).



• Approved Katie Spencer for Home Instruction at $22.49.



• Approved the following additional time at $22.49/hr:



Carly Baudendistel - BLT, Fred Bigham - BLT, Alyson Lutz - Math Committee, Stephanie McNutt - BLT, Shannon Schmidt - Math Committee, - Jessica Simms BLT, Llyn Simpson - BLT, Llyn Simpson - Math Committee, Tiffany Smith - BLT.



• Approved the following for Literacy Team at $22.13/hr: Jenna Wittwer, Katie Spencer.



• Paid bills totaling $351,091.60.