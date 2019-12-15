Noble County
Wednesday, Dec. 11
8:11 a.m., stop sign violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning issued.
5:11 a.m., disabled Jeep, McConnelsville Road.
4:52 a.m., suspicious vehicle with two occupants, W. Hills Lane, Caldwell.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
11:32 p.m., loud music complaint, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
10:58 p.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.
10:25 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; State Highway Patrol.
10:01 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.
9:21 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road.
8:29 p.m., traffic enforcement, Wolf Run Road.
7:56 p.m., private property accident, Tower Road.
7:55 p.m., inmate with abdominal pain, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
6:45 p.m., suspicious activity, DeVolld Cemetery Lane.
6:41 p.m., male having difficulty breathing after falling, Wargo Road.
6:36 p.m., daughter choking on a coin, East Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
6:19 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.
4:40 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.
4:03 p.m., people ransacking a mobile home, Belford Street, Caldwell.
3:22 p.m., seizure victim at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
2:54 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Palestine Ridge Road.
1:36 p.m., theft complaint, Olive Street, Caldwell.
10:57 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:29 a.m., difficulty breathing, Jim Harper Road; United Ambulance.
4:36 a.m., rollover accident, Seneca Lake Road. No injuries reported.
12:17 a.m., male with elevated blood sugar level, Harriettsville Road; Bethel-Graysville EMS.
Monday, Dec. 9
11:34 p.m., female fell, School Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.
9:27 p.m., tenant moved into a vacant apartment, Miller Street, Caldwell.
9:04 p.m., two suspicious pedestrians dressed in black, Planing Mill Street, Caldwell.
6:48 p.m., reckless commercial truck driver, Interstate 77.
5:16 p.m., woman, 81, injured herself, School Street, Macksburg; United and deputy.
4:21 p.m., alarm activation, North Street, Caldwell.
3:06 p.m., vehicle hydroplaned, I-77; highway patrol. No injuries reported.
1:09 p.m., traffic enforcement, Glen Slay Road.
11:27 a.m., suspicious backpack, Sarahsville Road. Upon inspection, backpack contained a corn cob and dead squirrel.
11:02 a.m., inmate with an altered mental state, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
9:52 a.m., alarm activation, Fairground Street, Caldwell.
9:44 a.m., ill person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
8:43 a.m., difficulty breathing, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
8:16 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.
8 a.m., vehicle reported missing, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.
7:38 a.m., keys left in an unsecured vehicle at the park and ride, McConnelsville Road.
7:31 a.m., suspicious female pedestrian, Marietta Road.
7:28 a.m., chest pain, Miller Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
2:24 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
2:11 a.m., obstructed plate, Marietta Road. Two people detained during a vehicle search were released with a warning.
1:51 a.m., suspicious activity by a motorist, Marietta Road.
1:23 a.m., female pedestrians on roadway, Little Detroit Road.
Sunday, Dec. 8
11:20 p.m., chest pains, Boyd Road; United Ambulance.
6:14 p.m., suspicious person sitting on the guardrail, Zep East Road.
4:15 p.m., well being check for a woman, DeVolld Cemetery Lane.
3:49 p.m., at-large dog, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.
3:05 p.m., reckless driver struck two vehicles and continued driving, Bridge Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance. Deputy reported the driver also struck multiple street signs.
2:35 p.m., unruly juvenile girl threatening to sexually assault and harm other people after assaulting her mother, Ashton Hill Road. Juvenile transported to a detention facility.
10:55 a.m., vehicle stolen, Cumberland.
7:08 a.m., male with low blood sugar level, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
2:30 a.m., male assaulted by a male at a bar, Seneca Lake Road.
1:47 a.m., disabled vehicle, St. Johns Road.
Saturday, Dec. 7
11:02 p.m., four horses on roadway, Wolf Run Road.
10:10 p.m., vehicle parked in a cemetery after dark, Caldwell. Warning issued.
9:31 p.m., ill male passed out after vomiting in a parking lot at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
8:19 p.m., alarm activation, Noble Cottage Lane.
7:06 p.m., marked lanes, Marietta Road. Warning issued.
4:24 p.m., woman, 62, back pain, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
3:52 p.m., 911 hang-up call from a business, Marietta Road.
3:50 p.m., unconscious male in a vehicle, Pine Lake Road.
1:30 p.m., natural gas odor, Walnut Street; Caldwell FD.
1:29 p.m., aggressive dog at-large, Summit Avenue.
1:10 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
1:08 p.m., chimney fire, Old Infirmary Road; Belle Valley FD.
1:01 p.m., hunters trespassing, Merritt Hill Road.
12:28 p.m., driver refused to exchange information after a two-vehicle accident, Batesville Road; highway patrol.
12:19 p.m., unresponsive female, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
9:33 a.m., hunters trespassing, Forest Grove Ridge Road.
9:13 a.m., male found deceased at home, Sarahsville Road; United and deputies.
4:08 a.m., medical alert, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United and deputy. False alarm.
12:31 a.m., unruly juvenile daughter left home, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
Friday, Dec. 6
10:18 p.m., granddaughter reported missing, Richard Clark Road.
9:39 p.m., ill male, North Street, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD.
9:19 p.m., hit-skip accident in a parking lot, Seneca Lake Road.
9:03 p.m., rollover accident, Route 146; United, Summerfield FD and highway patrol. No injuries reported.
9:01 p.m., impaired driver, Crooked Tree Road.
8:44 p.m., unruly juvenile armed with a knife threatening to harm people, Ashton Hill Road.
8:20 p.m., panic alarm, Low Gap Road. False alarm.
6:30 p.m., prison inmate vomiting, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
4:29 p.m., child abuse complaint, Delancy School House Road.
1:59 p.m., civil dispute, Fairground Street, Caldwell.
12:09 p.m., unconscious juvenile at school, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
10:38 a.m., male, 67, possible stroke, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.
10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
9:02 a.m., disorderly conduct, North Street, Caldwell. Male arrested.
8:20 a.m., two suspicious males in a truck, Zep West Road.
2:43 a.m., female suffering chest pains, Sycamore Road; United Ambulance.
2:18 a.m., traffic enforcement, Harl Weiller Road. Female arrested.
1:37 a.m., traffic violation, Parry Hollow Road. Illegal narcotics located during a search. Warning issued.
12:28 a.m., driver suffering from a medical issue, Frazier Street, Caldwell.
Thursday, Dec. 5
10:29 p.m., disabled truck, I-77; highway patrol.
10:09 p.m., traffic enforcement, Cornstalk Road.
9:57 p.m., male harassed and threatened, Frostyville Road.
9:12 p.m., people removing items from a mobile home, Belford Street, Caldwell.
8:52 p.m., chest pains, Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.
6:37 p.m., well being check for a woman, Lew Martin Road.
5:20 p.m., child visitation dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.
5:11 p.m., hunters hating without permission, Sarahsville Road.
5:01 p.m., security check requested, Harrington Lane, Senecaville.
11:31 a.m., motorist backed into another vehicle, McConnelsville Road.
8:30 a.m., auto accident, Moore Street, Caldwell. No injuries reported.
7:56 a.m., female suffering shoulder and hip pain after a fall, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
7:15 a.m., reckless truck driver, I-77; highway patrol.
4 a.m., suspicious vehicle, Sarahsville Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
11:11 p.m., traffic violation, Main Street, Caldwell.
10:47 p.m., counterfeit currency, Fairground Road.
5:34 p.m., prison inmate with a head injury, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
5:09 p.m., two at-large dogs, Ada Street. Unable to locate.
12:54 p.m., difficulty breathing, Lewis Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
11:23 a.m., road hazard, Interstate 77.
7 a.m., natural gas odor, T-Ridge Road.
1:36 a.m., vehicle stolen, West Street, Caldwell.
12:56 a.m., marked lanes, Seneca Lake Road. Warning issued.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
11:58 p.m., assisted out-of-state resident.
11:45 p.m., suspicious activity, Zep East Road.
9:32 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.
7:21 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.
6:39 p.m., speed violation, I-77. Warning issued.
6:05 p.m., injured person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.
5:29 p.m., complaint regarding hunters on a side-by-side, Roy Croy Road.
4:11 p.m., speed violation, OR&W Tunnel Road. Warning issued.
11:59 a.m., American Electric Power employee requested an escort, Frostyville Road.
11:30 a.m., ill person, Still Road; United Ambulance.
10:08 a.m., disabled vehicle, Glen Slay Road.
Monday, Dec. 2
11:39 p.m., male trying to complete suicide remained inside a house on fire, Rochester Road; Caldwell and Belle Valley FDs, United Ambulance and deputies. Male detained.
10:39 p.m., medical transport to Columbus; United Ambulance.
6:44 p.m., investigation, East Cross Street, Summerfield.
5:05 p.m., male threatening to harm himself, Woodsfield Road.
5:01 p.m., small ponies near the roadway, Batesville Road.
1:50 p.m., ill male, Dillon Road; United Ambulance.
12:13 p.m., female in respiratory distress, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.
12:06 p.m., female bitten by a dog, Olive Street, Caldwell.
11:39 a.m., female having difficulty walking, OR&W Tunnel Road; United Ambulance.
11:34 a.m., door alarm, Cold Water Creek Road. False alarm.
10:17 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:19 a.m., missing adult, Zep Road West.
7:39 a.m., two-vehicle accident, Route 78.
6:18 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Cross Street, Caldwell.
5:51 a.m., male assaulted by his wife, Cross Street, Caldwell.
5:30 a.m., male suffering groin pain, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
5:29 a.m., security check, Belford Street, Caldwell.
3:12 a.m., well being check, Sycamore Road.
12:08 a.m., traffic enforcement, Interstate 77.