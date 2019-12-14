Marissa Gatewood, a third-grader at B.L. Miller in Sebring, is The Alliance Review’s Kid of Character for December.







Name: Marissa Gatewood



School: B.L. Miller Elementary



Hometown: Sebring



Age: 8



Parents: Amber Agnew and Steve Gatewood



Siblings: Two sisters



School activities: Volleyball and Girl Scouts Troop 60257



Nomination: Marissa Gatewood was B.L. Miller’s Spelling Bee champion. She is an outstanding student earning top grades. She cares for everyone around her. Her teachers often speak of her "HUGE" heart!



Why you performed your act of kindness: Marissa tries to show acts of kindness often. She helps her mom carry in groceries and puts the dishes away.



Favorite TV show or book or video game: Book, "Midnight Woods"; game, Mario; movie, "Home Alone."



What do you want to be when you grow up? I would probably be a teacher. Being around kids makes me happy.



If you could change one thing about school, what would it be? I would want everyone to just listen to the teacher.



If you could have a superpower, what would it be and how would you use it to change the world? I would want to be able to fly. It would make other tasks easier like being on top of a house to put out a fire rather than needing a ladder.